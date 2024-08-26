tlc-forced-to-cancel-shows-after-t-boz-is-hospitalized

Legendary R&B ground TLC recently returned to the music industry. But their recent tour was cut short. Group member Tionne Watkins, better known as T-Boz, was recently hospitalized. And it forced them to cancel two of their upcoming shows according to TMZ.

T-Boz Hospitalized Amid TLC Tour

“T-Boz is gonna be seeing a lot of scrubs … she’s in a hospital after what she thought was food poisoning spiraled into something much worse, forcing TLC to pull the plug on its weekend shows,” TMZ wrote.

“The group says T-Boz, AKA Tionne Watkins, is suffering from an abdominal blockage that landed her in the hospital. The medical crisis meant TLC couldn’t perform Saturday night at Foxwoods in Connecticut, and ditto for a Friday night gig at the NY State Fair in Syracuse.”

Following the cancellation the group released a statement, confirming the abdominal blockage.

“The doctor verified that this was not food poisoning, but an abdominal blockage. Tionne deeply regrets having to cancel these shows and extends her sincere apologies to all her fans and the event promoters,” they said.

Chili Sounds Off on Usher’s “Confessions” Album

Most of Usher’s fans will argue that his Confessions album is what catapulted him from R&B star to R&B legend. The album recently celebrated the 20th anniversary of its release.

The album also features the song Confessions, which has been rumored to be dedicated to his ex-girlfriend Chili of the legendary girl group TLC. The track is an apology to her after he reportedly got another woman pregnant while the two were in a relationship.

But Chili revealed that wasn’t true. The lyrics were based on the life experiences of Jermaine Dupri – the song’s executive producer.

“We were together when he recorded that album,” she said. “All of those songs on Confessions, that was about Jermaine Dupri’s situation. Usher was just singing it. But people kind of bought into it, it was just the timing of our breakup when the album came out.”