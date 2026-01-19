Timothée Chalamet Threatened by Co-Star While Filming New Movie

The vibe apparently got too tense on the set of Timothée Chalamet’s latest movie

Chalamet stars in director Josh Sadfie’s new movie, Marty Supreme, an electric drama about a ping pong pro with loads of ambition. Sadfie likes to use a mix of pro actors, unconventional celebrities and total non-acting amateurs in his casts. This meant that Chalamet shared some scenes without some people who aren’t acclimated to working on a set.

As the Golden-Globe-winning actor told Robert Downey Jr. during a Wednesday promotional Q&A at the DGA Theater in Los Angeles (per PEOPLE), one of those amateur actors took a scene too personally. As Chalamet, age 30, recalled, he had to repeatedly get angry at a scene partner for an intense scene set a motel. After numerous heated takes, the co-star levied a threat towards the young star.

“I won’t say who, but in that motel sequence, there are a lot of non-actors…that I find it really thrilling to work with, but sometimes it would take multiple takes to really get something out of them,” Chalamet said, “And I’m really getting in the guy’s face and I’m really trying to get him angry with me. I was saying to Josh, he’s not getting angry with me, he’s not getting angry with me

He goes on, “I did another take, and then the guy said, ‘I was just in jail for 30 years. You really don’t want to f— with me. You don’t want to see me angry.’”

It’s unclear which Marty Supreme actor it was, but it shook up the leading man a bit.

As he recalled, with an apparent “nervous laugh,” per PEOPLE: “I said to Josh, Holy s— who do you have me opposite, man?”

Marty Supreme is currently in movie theaters around the U.S. Chalamet’s performance as title character Marty Mauser recently took home the awards for Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy at the Golden Globes and Best Actor at the Critics’ Choice Awards.