Penn & Teller Cancel Shows Due to Painful Injury

Penn & Teller are temporarily stepping away from the stage — and those steps will be a bit painful.

Penn Jillette, the “Penn” in Penn & Teller, is currently nursing a broken ankle. The magician, 70, did not detail exactly how he injured himself, but the injury is serious enough that the duo’s next few Vegas shows are off.

“Hey Everyone- We are sorry to have to cancel this weekend’s shows,” Jillette wrote via an Instagram Stories post. “I broke my ankle yesterday and on doctor’s orders, I am not able to do the show. Thanks so much for understanding and we hope to see you soon.”

The comedic duo currently calls Penn & Teller Theater at Rio Las Vegas their home when performing in Sin City. All dates through Sunday (Jan. 25) are canceled. But theire next Vegas run, starting Feb. 5 is slated to go on, as of press time.

In the interim, the duo have three dates scheduled in Florida: Jan. 27 in Fort Myers, Jan. 29 in Saint Petersburg and Jan. 31 in Davie. Those dates appear to be on, but we’d advise attendees to stay up to date on the duo’s announcements and venue’s updates.

If you’re looking to get your Penn fix off-stage, Jillette plays a farmer named Hoff in the movie Marty Supreme, which is currently showing in theaters.