What Happened To Tim Williams The Trivago Guy?

Travel site Trivago once had a rather handsome spokesperson at the helm. Tim Williams was the face of the brand, but he’s faded from television sets in recent years. Here’s what he’s up to.

Wait, Who?

Back in 2013, Williams became the face of Trivago. His ads perplexed viewers because of his casual attire. He was beltless, wrinkled, and a bit scruffy. In the sea of pristine salesmen, the “Trivago Guy” became a paragon of hipster chic. He starred in a series of ads into 2013. Here’s a taste of what he brought to the table.

Williams didn’t spawn from thin air though. He kicked around movies and television for years before getting into the ad game. In 1999 he appeared on an episode of The Sopranos, and a decade later had a small role in the Tom Cruise film Valkyrie.

A Rough Time

A few years after the Trivago gig stopped, Williams made headlines for all the wrong reasons. In 2019, he was charged in his native Houston with driving while intoxicated after being found with his foot on the brake in traffic. The police said he failed a sobriety test.

Fret not though: In 2020, just months before the pandemic ended life as we knew it, prosecutors dropped their charges against Williams. Since then he’s stayed active on Facebook, posting about the importance of vaccination and in support of Ukraine.

Staying Ever Busy

Those Trivago spots only scratched the surface of Williams’s career. Did you know Trivago is a German-based company? Williams moved to Germany at the dawn of the millennium and has consistently found work. He’s one of the top Texans in the country of poets and thinkers.

When Williams got the Trivago gig, he was actually busy with a TV series. He appeared in 10 episodes of Gute Zeiten, schlechte Zeiten until 2013. His whole resume is dotted with German roles, and he can speak the language fluently. Over the years, he’s found no problem scoring roles in German films or television shows. In 2020, he appeared in the miniseries Unseere wunderbaren Jahre.

When Williams isn’t basking in the German limelight, he’s focused on his love of country music. He’s a big Willie Nelson fan and has even released an album of his own tunes. Williams may be the only Texan on Earth with a country album, memorable ad campaign, and a dozen acting roles in Germany. Accomplishing all of that without a belt makes it even more impressive.

