TikToker Dies of Stomach Cancer: Marcel Johnson Was 32

TikTok dad Marcel Johnson has died after spending the last 15 months battling stomach cancer. He was 32.

Videos by Suggest

His wife Taylor made the announcement on Instagram.

“November 2 2026 @ 445pm. I lost a whole entire half of me. He fought so hard for so long,” she wrote. “He was so tired & exhausted & in so much pain.”

“Yesterday the only words Marcel said all day were to me & Dedric and it was ‘I’m ready to go’ and that was in the morning. He still fought to hang on all day so we just got a bit more time. I truly don’t even have words right now.”

“How can this be real f—ing life. I thought I was going to wake up and he was still going to be here beside me. I love him with my whole entire being and life will absolutely never ever be the same. @celnoshell.”

Johnson was diagnosed with stage four stomach cancer in August 2025 and documented his treatment on social media.

According to a GoFundMe started by the family, Johnson’s tumors grew by 50% when he shared an update in March 2026. In an update from Aug. 13, he announced that he had lost his health insurance during cancer treatment.

Since his passing, any funds raised will help his wife and their five sons as they navigate this next chapter of their lives.