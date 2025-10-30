TikToker Dies At 29: Cause Of Death Revealed For Kaelin Bradshaw

TikToker Kaelin Bradshaw has tragically passed away at 29. The social media star passed away after a battle with cancer.

Bradshaw used the platform to document her fight with bile duct cancer. Sadly, she passed away on October 27. In an update to her TikTok account, her husband, Austin, confirmed that his wife passed away.

“From the moment Kaelin was diagnosed, she was devastated, but also determined,” Austin said. “She promised me and our family she was going to fight and never give up. She fulfilled her promise, but unfortunately, her disease progressed beyond her body’s ability to keep fighting.”

According to Austin, Bradshaw passed away early Monday, surrounded by her family. Bradshaw had been holding his hand at the time.

“She was not in pain, and her room was surrounded by the love and compassion of our entire family,” he shared. “She was not alone, nor was she ever alone throughout this entire journey. Her family and I were next to her at all times, behind the camera, in ears reach.”

TikTok Star Kaelin Bradshaw Dies

Likewise, the father of Bradshaw, Mark, made his own social media tribute to the TikToker. He shared his devastation at losing his daughter.

“It is with a heavy heart, we lost our beloved angel today,” he wrote. “Thank you for the love, prayers and support that everyone has shown our family, it means more now than ever. Kaelin- Your light touched so many people, and your memory will forever shine in our hearts,” he added. “Rest in peace my love you will be dearly missed.”

Bradshaw had confirmed that doctors had diagnosed her with Stage 4 cholangiocarcinoma. It’s a rare bile duct cancer. At the time, she revealed that she was in hospice care but still fighting the cancer.

“This isn’t something I ever thought I’d have to write, but life has a way of throwing the hardest things at us when we least expect it,” Kaelin wrote. “From the bottom of my heart, thank you for your love, support, and kindness during the hardest chapter of our lives.”

In her final TikTok video, she thanked her husband for being with her and sacrificing so much.

“He’s stayed with me every single night I’ve been in the hospital and somehow managed to juggle two jobs on top of that,” Kaelin wrote. “He even sold his truck and boat just to help ease the financial pressure on both of us.”

“I really want to take some of that stress off his shoulders so he can focus on just being here with me,” she continued. “We’re also hoping to take a trip together as soon as I get the green light to start my next treatment, and we’d love to be financially ready when that time comes.”