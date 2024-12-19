TikTok Star Beandri Booysen Dead at 19, Cause of Death Revealed

Beandri Booysen, a TikTok star celebrated for her uplifting and inspirational videos, has passed away at the age of 19.

Videos by Suggest

On Wednesday, Dec. 18, Beandri’s mother, Bea, shared the heartbreaking news on Facebook that her daughter had died. Beandri battled Progeria, also known as Hutchinson-Gilford Progeria Syndrome, a rare genetic disorder that causes children to age rapidly.

Her mother’s post, translated into English, was titled “In Loving Memory of Beandri Booysen.” She shared it in the Facebook group “Beandri, Our Inspiration,” created by the family 15 years ago.

“It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Beandri Booysen, one of South Africa’s most beloved and inspirational young women,” Bea wrote. “Beandri was not only known for her sparkling personality and infectious laugh but was also the last surviving person in South Africa to live with Progeria.”

“Despite the challenges she had to deal with, Beandri radiated hope and joy of life,” she added. “She was a voice and a symbol of awareness for Progeria and other special needs and inspired thousands with her unique spirit.”

“The Booysen family kindly requests privacy during this extremely difficult time as they process the loss of their beloved Beandri. Further details about the memorial service will be shared later,” Bea concluded.

Beandri Booysen Had Undergone Heart Surgery in October

The sad news comes after Bea announced on Facebook that her daughter was scheduled for heart surgery on Oct. 8. She expressed gratitude to fans for their “prayers and support” during this difficult time.

After sharing updates on Beandri’s recovery, Bea revealed on Wednesday the devastating news that her daughter’s heart had stopped.

Beandri, who had over 278,000 followers on TikTok, was known for her heartfelt videos that have gained hundreds of thousands of views and resonated with viewers worldwide.

Meanwhile, a tribute video on TikTok has garnered over 340,000 views at the time of writing. “WE ALREADY MISS YOU SO MUCH,” the caption alongside the post read.

Of course, the tribute video was flooded with mourners.

“So sad. What an inspiration she was. Fly high with the angels sweet girl,” one viewer wrote. “You will surely be missed, and continue to inspire,” a second fan added. “Heaven got another angel,” a third person wrote.

The Progeria Research Foundation estimates that approximately 400 children worldwide are currently living with this rare condition. According to the Mayo Clinic, children with progeria typically have an average life expectancy of around 15 years.