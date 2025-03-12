tiger-woods-suffers-painful-injury

Famed golfer Tiger Woods suffered a painful injury while recently training at his residence.

In a statement through his Instagram account, Woods stated that as he was wrapping up some training/practice, he felt a sharp pain in his left Achilles tendon. His doctor deemed his tendon ruptured.

“This morning, Dr. Charlton Stucken of Hospital for Special Surgery in West Palm Beach, Florida, performed a minimally-invasive Achilles tendon repair for a ruptured tendon,” Tiger Woods shared.

“The surgery went smoothly, and we expect a full recovery,” Dr. Stucken further shared.

Woods then reassured his Instagram followers that he’s recovering well and quickly. “I am back home now and plan to focus on my recovery and rehab. Thank you for all the support.”

The Achilles Rupture Occurred Months After Tiger Woods Underwent Back Surgery

The latest surgery comes less than six months after Tiger Woods had surgery on his lower back.

In a statement on Sept. 13, 2024, Woods shared that he underwent micodempression surgery of the lumbar spine for nerve impingement in the lower back.

The famed professional golfer stated that Dr. Sheeraz Qureshi of the Hospital for Special Surgery in West Palm Beach performed the surgery, which he deemed successful.

“The surgery went smoothly,” Tiger Woods shared. “And I’m hopeful this will help alleviate the back spasms and pain I was experiencing throughout most of the 2024 season.”

He then stated, ‘I look forward to tackling this rehab and preparing myself to get back to normal life activities, including golf.”

Woods has had multiple surgeries on his back as a result of his muscle spasms. Before the 2024 procedure, he underwent his fourth microdiscectomy in 2021.