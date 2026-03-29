tiger-woods-resurfaces-hours-after-dui-arrest

Hours after he was arrested for a DUI, Tiger Woods resurfaced.

Videos by Suggest

The professional golfer was seen leaving the Martin County jail in Florida after being charged with a DUI with property damage and refusal to submit to a lawful test.

Woods was arrested after he was involved in a rollover crash outside of Jupiter Island, Florida, around 1 p.m. on Friday. Law enforcement officials confirmed that he was alone in his vehicle at the time of the accident. However, they were “not sure” if he had been wearing his seatbelt.

Tiger Woods poses for his booking photo after his arrest on March 27, 2026 in Stuart, Florida. According to reports, Woods was arrested after a rollover crash and will face a charge of driving under the influence. (Photo by Martin County Sheriff’s Office via Getty Images)

“Mr. Woods did not appear to be injured at all, and the other individual was not injured,” Martin County Sheriff John M. Budensiek shared in a press conference following the crash.

Meanwhile, Budensiek said that Woods was “lethargic on scene because of what he was intoxicated on.” He also noted that the athlete “did exhibit signs of impairment, but law enforcement was not suspicious of alcohol being involved in this case, and that was proved to be true at the jail.”

Woods blew “triple zeroes” on the breathalyzer test after he refused to take a urinalysis test at the jail.

Before the accident, Woods participated in the TGL finals. This was his first golf event in more than a year.

Woods was involved in a car crash in 2021, which took him years to recover from.

Former PGA Tour Pro Encourages Tiger Woods to Retire From Golf Following Latest DUI Arrest

Following Woods’ latest DUI arrest, former PGA tour pro Brandel Chamblee made some harsh comments about the fellow golfer.

“Why would he need to play golf anymore?” Chamblee spoke about Woods during the latest episode of Golf Central. “I think he should probably ask himself that. Consider not playing golf anymore.”

Chamblee further stated, “It’s clear that Tiger Woods has a history of pushing himself to his physical limit. Beyond his physical limit. … To the degree that he keeps hurting himself, injuring himself, requiring surgeries … those surgeries and injuries come along with prescribed pain medication.”

“And unless you’ve had your head in the sand for the last 20 to 30 years, you can connect the dots to the pain mediation and the addiction to the pain medication,” he added.