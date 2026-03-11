Tig Notaro Addresses ‘Strange’ Fallout With Former Podcast Co-Host Cheryl Hines

A little over a year and a half after she and her former podcast co-host, Cheryl Hines, ended their friendship, Tig Notaro opens up about the fallout.

Videos by Suggest

During her appearance on Nicole Wallace’s MS Now The Best People earlier this week, Notaro revealed that she and Hines’ Tig and Cherly: True Story podcast ended because of Hines’ husband Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s police career.

After dropping out of the 2024 presidential race, Kennedy joined forces with Trump. He was later appointed Secretary of Health and Human Services.

Notaro pointed out that her friendship with Hines “pre-dated Bobby.” However, the duo’s fallout began when Notaro left the podcast.

The comedian stated that while the podcast was funny and “ridiculous,” it became “hard to do” when Kennedy controverisal health views started gaining momentum.

“People would interrupt my stand-up shows and yell ‘Bobby is crazy!'” Notaro explained. “I was telling Cheryl, ‘I know it’s a small percentage that pushes back online or yells out at shows,'”

She further shared, “But I was like, ‘Man, this is not my world. I don’t do this. I don’t want to be a part of this.'”

Notaro said her former friend acknowledged her concerns by stating she understood. However, the Curb Your Enthusiasm star wanted to keep the podcast going.

“I had to step away,” Notaro pointed out. “But I loved her so much.”

Notaro Notices Hines No Longer Reaching Out

Notaro then said that the “most upsetting” element of the fallout was that while they were “in such opposing places,” she continued to reach out to Hines. She wanted to continue to give the actress love and support.

“I didn’t know what was going on behind closed doors,” she pointed out. “Then things shifted very severely. I realized one day that she doesn’t ever reach out to me anymore. She responds to me, but she doesn’t reach out to me. I had to kind of shake myself out of denial that, ‘Oh, she’s gone,’ and, ‘OK, I need to let this go. I need to let it go.'”

Referring to the fallout as a “bummer,” Notaro wanted to address the rumors that she dumped and left Hines “in the dust” because of Kennedy.

“It’s been very strange,” she added. “And I think I’ve moved past the confusion and sadness.”

Notaro previously touched on the fallout last fall.