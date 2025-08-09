‘Thought I Was Dying’: Hip-Hop Fan Seriously Injured After Rapper Encourages Him to Stage Dive

A teen hip-hop fan learned the hard way that stage diving is best left to the pros, after a rapper’s encouragement went wrong.

A 15-year-old was seriously injured after attempting a stage dive encouraged by rapper Destroy Lonely during the Beach, Please festival in Romania on July 11th.

The Romanian news outlet Observator visited Nicolas, the injured fan, in the hospital to learn about the incident. Nicolas attended the “Beach, Please” festival with his mother, which featured performances by A$AP Rocky, Young Thug, 21 Savage, Lil Baby, and Ken Carson.

Destroy Lonely, a key artist in the “rage rap” scene with Playboy Carti and Carson, is known for his high-energy, mosh-filled live shows. Nicolas shared that he joined the rapper onstage during the set. The two sang and danced together briefly, but after about a minute, Lonely turned to Nicolas and said, “I need you to jump right back in there with your friends! You ready?”

Nicolas claims he did not want to jump.

Fan footage on social media shows Nicolas hesitating and explaining to the rapper that he didn’t want to jump. Despite this, the rapper pushes Nicolas toward the edge of the stage. When Nicolas jumps, he fails to clear the barricade, landing on it and wincing in pain.

The fall reportedly measured more than 10 feet in height.

“When I fell, I thought I was dying,” Nicolas recalled to The Observator. “I had no more air, I ran out of air. I thought if I didn’t get help here, these would be my last moments.”

The Observator reports that the concert continued while Nicolas received first aid at the festival and was taken to the ICU at Constanţa County Hospital. He suffered a pulmonary contusion, liver and kidney injuries, and will need weeks to recover. His mother also mentioned leg wounds and shoulder pain.

The rapper and fan’s onstage gaffe led to immediate changes in the festival going forward.

“We stand with the young man who suffered an injury last night, during a spontaneous moment spent on stage,” Beach, Please co-founder and YouTuber Andrei Şelaru insisted, according to Romanian news outlet Adevarul via Google Translate. “We believe that the incident was caused by an irresponsible attitude of the artist who invited him on stage and urged him to jump. That is why, as of today, we have a new rule at the festival: no participant has access to the stage, even if invited by the artist.”