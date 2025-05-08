thomas-rhett-suffered-concerning-injury-during-recent-concert

Country music star Thomas Rhett took a not-so-graceful bow recently, trading his boots for a wheelchair after a honky tonk tumble.

Videos by Suggest

The 35-year-old singer surprised fans by joining Forrest Frank on stage during his April 13 concert at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena to perform their collaboration, “Nothing Else.” However, on his way to the stage, he suffered an unfortunate fall, injuring his ankle in the process.

Rhett shared his experience in an Instagram post on April 14. The video begins with his wife, Lauren Akins, pushing him in a wheelchair before transitioning to moments that led to his injury.

During the show, Frank welcomed his special guest for their “Nothing Else” performance, turning the spotlight on Thomas Rhett seated in the audience. As Rhett stood and began making his way to the stage, he stumbled and took a fall while descending a short flight of stairs.

The singer, despite limping to the stage, delivered a powerful performance, admitting he endured “pain” throughout.

“Every now and then you just have to sing at a Forrest Frank concert and break your ankle in the process,” Thomas Rhett said. “I gave my all for Tennessee tonight.”

Akins chuckled as she guided her husband through the venue in his wheelchair. “@hiforrest told me to pull up and I left in a wheelchair,” he wrote alongside the footage.

Fans Rush to Show Support for Thomas Rhett Following Injury

Of course, fans were quick to rush to the comments to show their support for Rhett following his tumble.

“Oh no!!!! You most definitely pushed through that! Get to feeling better soon!” one fan wrote. “Bro broke his ankle and performed like nothing happened. That’s a pros pro,” another fan marveled.

However, reportedly, Rhett just suffered a sprain…

Rhett married his wife in 2012 when they were both just 22 years old. Together, they are proud parents to four daughters: Willa Gray, Ada James, Lennon Love, and Lillie Carolina.

He’s preparing to hit the road for the Better in Boots Tour, which begins on June 5 in Rogers, Arkansas. The tour will make stops in cities like St. Louis, Pittsburgh, Philadelphia, Toronto, Detroit, Cincinnati, Salt Lake City, and more, before concluding on September 26 in Ridgefield, Washington.