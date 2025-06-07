This Video of News Anchor Bret Baier Rapping is Going Viral, and the Comments Are Lighting Up

Bret Baier’s science is too tight.

A Fox News correspondent having flow wasn’t on our 2025 bingo card, but here we are.

It’s all true… Baier is breaking news—and breaking it down—on social media after the Special Report host was caught delivering a mic-drop-worthy rendition of The Sugarhill Gang’s classic, “Rapper’s Delight.”

The longtime FOX News host was caught on camera channeling his inner hip hop star at what looks like an outdoor party. He hit the stage and absolutely annihilated the 1979 hit song with a live band, leaving no doubt that he moonlights as a karaoke king.

Dressed in a sporty white button-up and vanilla pants, Baier spat the classic rhymes like he was born wearing a pair of shades and a gold chain around his neck.

The 54-year-old topped it all off with moves that rivaled Pat Boone’s.

.@BretBaier should open every show like this 🖐️🎤 pic.twitter.com/R2s99kdr09 — Danny De Urbina (@dannydeurbina) June 7, 2025

By the end of the clip, Baier couldn’t resist flexing his improv skills, sneaking in a shoutout to both his show and the network.

“That’s right, America, we love you,” he rhymed. “Fox News Channel, you should watch. 6 pm, Special Report. It’s really good, very fair, very balanced, very fair. Hey! Always live!”

Fans React to Bret Baier Rapping

Nobody knows when the clip was filmed or what the event was about, but that didn’t stop it from blowing up Saturday morning. Fans were tweeting up a storm for MC Bret “Too Cold” Baier.

“I will never be able to view @BretBaier the same,” one onlooker opined on X.

“It’s as if William Shatner and Rick Flair had a kid together,” a second, possibly horrified onlooker declared. “This gives “Boats and Hoes” Step Brothers vibes,” another onlooker correctly added.

However, many fans were tipping their hats at Baier.

“That actually is quite impressive,” one rap lover marveled. “Perfect cadence, nailed the delivery. The lyrics just rolled off the tongue. This is a very tough song to do from start to finish.”