‘This Is Us’ Actor Shares How Fatherhood Has Helped Him Understand Emotions

Milo Ventimiglia has opened up about how fatherhood has changed him and made him much more understanding of emotions.

Videos by Suggest

Having a child and being a parent is a masterclass in patience, empathy, and more patience. The 48-year-old This Is Us star and his wife, Jarah Mariano, welcomed their first child, daughter Ke’ala Coral, in January 2025. Having recently celebrated Ke’ala’s 1st birthday, the new father has reflected on what he’s learned.

Speaking to PEOPLE, Ventimiglia shared how he has a greater understanding of emotions than he did before. “The well of understanding emotions and being able to convey them just bottoms out, and it’s infinite,” he said.

“It’s a pretty wild experience being able to take that new fatherhood and new family and plug it into my work.”

The star is getting ready for the release of his latest film, I Can Only Imagine 2. His strengthened empathy isn’t the only thing Ventimiglia is applying to his work, however. The actor further shared that experiencing the emotional turmoil of having his daughter a fortnight before losing his home in the Los Angeles fires is a cocktail he can’t not bring into work.

Milo Ventimiglia Explains How He Felt Having A Daughter And Losing His Home In 2 Weeks

Milo Ventimiglia went through a pretty bittersweet time last year. Only two weeks after having his daughter, his home burned to the ground during the L.A. wildfires.

“My wife and I, we lost our home to the fires in Los Angeles and two weeks later, our daughter was born,” he recalled. “So you have these two completely opposite feelings.”

Ventimiglia said that there was “Just heartbreak with absolute joy.”

It “would have been impossible” not to apply the deep duality of how he felt into his role as Tim Timmons, who he plays in I Can Only Imagine 2.

The emotional extremes Milo Ventimiglia has faced haven’t brought him down, however. It seems the actor is enriched by both the highs and lows life has had to offer him. It is the greatest teacher, after all.