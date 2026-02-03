The Walt Disney Company Announces Experiences Boss to Succeed Bob Iger As New CEO

With Bob Iger set to depart his role as The Walt Disney Company CEO soon, the House of Mouse has officially selected who will succeed him.

In a press release on Tuesday, The Walt Disney Company announced it has appointed Disney Experiences Chairman Josh D’Amaro as its new CEO. The appointment will take effect at the upcoming investor annual meeting on Mar. 28.

D’Amaro has been with the company for 28 years and is described as “the architect of the largest global expansion in Disney Experiences history.” He first joined the Walt Disney Company in the late ’90s as vice president of sales and travel trade marketing.

He then became the chief financial officer of Disney Consumer Products Licenseing business. After two years, he was promoted to vice president of Adventures by Disney. He also served as vice president of Disney’s Animal Kingdom and was part of the park’s major expansion, which included Pandora – The World of Avatar.

D’Amaro went on to serve as CCO of Walt Disney World Resort before becoming the chairman of Disney Experiences.

James Gorman, Chairman of The Walt Disney Company Board of Directors, had nothing but praise for the soon-to-be CEO.

“Josh D’Amaro possesses that rare combination of inspiring leadership and innovation, a keen eye for strategic growth opportunities,” Gorman said. “And a deep passion for the Disney brand and its people – all of which make him the right person to take the helm as Disney’s next CEO.”

Gorman also said, “The Board believes he is exceptionally well prepared to guide this global company forward to serve our consumers around the world and create long-term value for shareholders.”

Dana Walden, Co-Chairman of Disney Entertainment, has been named President and Chief Creative Officer of The Walt Disney Company.

Bob Iger Speaks Out About Josh D’Amaro Becoming the Next CEO of The Walt Disney Company

Meanwhile, Bob Iger spoke out about Josh D’Amaro’s appointment as the new CEO of The Walt Disney Company.

“Josh D’Amaro is an exceptional leader and the right person to become our next CEO,” Iger said. “He has an instinctive appreciation of the Disney brand, and a deep understanding of what resonates with our audiences, paired with the rigor and attention to detail required to deliver some of our most ambitious projects. His ability to combine creativity with operational excellence is exemplary, and I am thrilled for Josh and the company.”

Iger has served as CEO of the Walt Disney Company for nearly 20 years. His CEO tenure initially was from 2005 to 2020. He returned to the role in 2022, replacing Bob Chapek. His contract was extended through Dec. 31, 2026. He will be serving as Senior Advisor and member of the Disney Board until his retirement later this year.

“I am incredibly proud to step away at a moment when Disney’s future has never been brighter,” Iger added. “I’m confident Disney will continue to innovate and put the spirit of Walt at the heart of everything it does.”