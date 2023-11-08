‘The View’ Co-Host Ana Navarro Slammed For Wanting To ‘Breastfeed’ 29-Year-Old Man

Ana Navarro, co-host of The View, is facing criticism after making a cheeky comment about singer Maluma on Instagram. Navarro attended a concert by the reggaeton superstar at Kaseya Center in Miami and shared her excitement on social media, but it was one particular remark that caught the attention of both supporters and critics.

In her Instagram post, the 51-year-old political commentator expressed her admiration for Maluma, stating, “We went to @maluma concert. God help me. I think I actually drooled.” She continued to mention that her seats were so close to the stage that she could “make eye contact” with the 29-year-old singer. However, it was her lighthearted comment about Maluma that ignited a debate.

“Good Lord that boy, Maluma is sexy – he’s young enough to be my son, which might explain why I’d like to breastfeed him,” Navarro wrote.

Some supporters found her comment humorous and endearing, while others took offense and criticized her for being vulgar. One commenter wrote, “Breast feed geez Ana!! Love you but don’t say that again ok 🙃,” and another expressed disappointment in her recent behavior, mentioning her vulgarity.

Vulgarity from her other co-hosts has also led to rumors of The View being pulled from the air.

Critics also pointed out the double standard, suggesting that if a man made a similar comment about a female performer, they would face cancellation and backlash. Nevertheless, Navarro had her defenders, who urged her to stay true to her candid personality and not be discouraged by online trolls.

Maluma, on the other hand, is currently in the spotlight for different reasons. The singer recently announced that he and his girlfriend, Susana Gómez, are expecting their first child. While some may have differing opinions about Navarro’s comments, Maluma’s career continues to thrive, and his personal life is marked by the excitement of impending parenthood.