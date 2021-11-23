The Ultimate List Of ‘Would You Rather’ Questions For Couples

Ready to spice things up in your relationship? Here are almost 200 ‘Would You Rather’ questions for couples that will help you really get to know your partner. No, you won’t learn about their favorite movies or where they went to college. This game is designed to get to know a person at such a level that you begin to wonder how humans have survived this long. Whether it be their values, habits, or bedroom fantasies, there’s no better way to learn about someone you’re dating!

These questions are perfect for first dates or long-term relationships. ‘Would You Rather’ is the perfect way to start a deep and meaningful conversation. It also makes for great foreplay as some of these questions are a bit naughty! Don’t worry though, you can easily skip those if you don’t think your relationship is ready for that yet. Be warned, however, as some questions may also be grosser than you anticipated. You may want to have a barf bag on hand.

These questions are meant to make you laugh, cringe, get in the mood, and think about the hard stuff. Each of them will encourage you to connect with your partner in a deeply unique way. You will likely see them differently after the game is over (which may be a good or a bad thing!). It’s not something to be taken too seriously though, so make sure to have fun with it. It’s just a game after all.

Now please enjoy the list of ‘Would You Rather’ questions for couples we’ve compiled.

Would you rather never fall in love or fall in love with every person you date? Would you rather only be able to communicate writing on Post-It notes or using a megaphone? Would you rather get matching tattoos or piercings? Would you rather go dancing or singing at a karaoke bar? Would you rather meet your celebrity crush at 6:00 AM after being out all night or after just rolling out of bed? Would you rather be with a quiet or passionate lover? Would you rather be able to read your pet’s mind or your partner’s mind? Would you rather only speak in a baby voice or a drastic whisper for the rest of your life? Would you rather date someone who dates/ has dated men and women, or just men/women? Would you rather let me shave your hair off or eyebrows? Would you rather text or all night or talk on the phone? Would you rather your dog hate your partner or your mother? Would you rather have sex without love or love without sex? Would you rather have front row tickets to your favorite band or a first-class ticket to fly anywhere in the world? Would you rather have the ability to teleport but only if you’re naked or the ability to fly but only when you flap your arms like wings? Would you rather know how long you’ll be with a partner or never know? Would you rather never fall in love or never have children? Would you rather have to sing all of the texts you receive out loud or have to shout all of your responses to people while in public? Would you rather live without the internet for a month or without your favorite food for a year? Would you rather have sex inside or outside? Would you rather have good friends or the best partner? Would you rather give someone unlimited access to your phone’s photos or text messages? Would you rather have a chocolate fondue or strawberries and cream? Would you rather be with a loud partner or an overly shy partner? Would you rather be told the truth at all times or sometimes be lied to? Would you rather spend your vacation relaxing at a beach resort or on an action-packed adventure hiking and kayaking through the mountains? Would you rather be really similar to a partner or completely different? Would you rather date for a long time or get into a relationship as soon as possible? Would you rather have a dessert, main or starter? Would you rather receive flowers or send them? Would you rather be told where you are going on a date or be surprised? Would you rather have a partner with opposing political views or an incompatible sense of humor?

Funny Questions

Would you rather have two fewer or three extra fingers on each hand? Would you rather have “Professional Kite Flyer” or “Professional Sock Model” on your resume? Would you rather be stranded in a dessert made of Legos without shoes or have to wear shoes all the time? Would you rather only get to wear shoes indoors or sunglasses at night? Would you rather your nose grow twice as fast or your body hair grow thrice as fast? Would you rather have the urge to pee every time you get a text message or lose a strand of hair every time you get an email? Would you rather live in the Marvel universe as a villain or in the Harry Potter universe as a muggle raised in a wizarding family? Would you rather have to sit criss-cross-applesauce every time you sat or have to lay straight as a board on your back every time you lay down? Would you rather have hands the size of a Barbie doll or hands the size of a foam finger? Would you rather get kidnapped by a gang or investigated by the IRS? Would you rather have to defend yourself against robots with human-like thoughts or unusually fast zombies? Would your rather get stuck in a horror movie where you’re always the target or a war movie where you’re on the front line? Would you rather never shave again or never brush your teeth again? Would you rather own ten dogs with their own beds or a cow who sleeps in bed with you? Would you rather let your partner monitor your text messages or your bank statements? On a first date, would you rather have a huge noticeable zit or have to run to the bathroom with diarrhea every 15 minutes? Would you rather wear your Halloween costume to work on the wrong day or drive to work on a Saturday morning by accident? Would you rather be stuck in an elevator with someone who won’t make eye contact with you or someone who won’t stop staring? Would you rather your partner read your childhood journal or browse through photos from your awkward stage? Would you rather get married wearing sequins or go to work in sweatpants? Would you rather have every meal you eat in life be too salty or overcooked? Would you rather not shower for a week or wear the same pair of socks for a year? Would you rather have the ability to travel back in time to any year during your lifetime or travel to at least 200 years in the future? Would you rather trip and fall in front of your future in-laws or a potential employer? Would you rather go on a date with an ex-convict or former drug addict? Would you rather get a terrible gift from your partner or no gift at all? Would you rather date someone who hates dogs or is rude to waiters? Would you rather support your partner’s unrealistic dreams of becoming a famous rapper or an Instagram influencer? Would you rather go backstage with your favorite band or be an extra on your favorite TV show? Would you rather work alongside Dwight Schrute or Peter Griffin? Would you rather earn enough money in a job you hate that you can retire from in 20 years or minimum wage doing a job you love but you could never retire? Would you rather have control over the weather wherever you go or be able to teleport to any place you’ve already been? Would you rather have to put pineapple or anchovies on your pizza for the rest of your life? Would you rather have a cat that acts like a dog or a dog that acts like a cat? Would you rather never use streaming services or social media again? Would you rather have to name your firstborn Frankenstein or have a minimum of six children?

Deep Questions

Would you rather be healthy and in perfect physical shape for the rest of your life or extend your lifespan so that you age slower and add an extra 50 years to your life? Would you rather live in a small RV and travel the world for the rest of your life or live in a large three-bedroom home and never travel again? Would you rather be trapped on a deserted island with someone educated as an engineer or a doctor? Would you rather forget your favorite memory or have to relive your worst? Would you rather lose all of your digital photos or all of your saved text conversations? Would you rather be married for the rest of your life to someone you settled with or single for the rest of your life? Would you rather get matching tattoos with someone you just met or let your ex design a tattoo for you? Would you rather be able to do your laundry or clean your dishes by just snapping your fingers? Would you rather be dating someone who is constantly taking selfies or constantly taking pictures of their food? Would you rather have a child with someone you don’t love or never have a child at all? Would you rather know how you’re going to die or when? Would you rather be able to see your future or view your past at will like a movie? Would you rather your hair never turn grey or your face never wrinkle? Would you rather have a sudden but painless death or experience a lengthy and painful death from something like cancer? Would you rather be blind or deaf? Would you rather drop a nuclear bomb on a major city killing millions of people or kill the person you love the most? Would you rather end world hunger or homelessness? Would you rather live in a world without mosquitoes or without spiders? Would you rather have more time but less money or more money and less free time? Would you rather go bungee jumping or ziplining on a first date? Would you rather be 27 or 47 for the rest of your life? Would you rather live life as a dog or a bird? Would you rather be invisible or always the center of attention? Would you rather be attractive and unintelligent or intelligent but unattractive? Would you rather be in a relationship with someone who never says “I love you” or never kisses you in public? Would you rather be lost with your partner in the jungle or a foreign city? Would you rather your partner be turned into a zombie or discover they were a humanoid robot the whole time? Would you rather go on a long walk or a long drive? Would you rather hold your partner’s hand for four hours or never hold their hand again? Would you rather marry someone who never does the dishes or never cleans the toilet? Would you rather lose your long-term memory or your short-term memory? Would you rather live in a house haunted by friendly ghosts or be a ghost reliving an average day after you die? Would you rather go back to kindergarten with everything you know now or know now everything your future self will learn? Would you rather be married to someone stunning who doesn’t think you’re attractive or be married to someone ugly who thinks you’re gorgeous? Would you rather receive $1 million now or $1,000 a week for the rest of your life? Would you rather be able to erase your own unpleasant memories or be able to erase someone else’s unpleasant memories of you? Would you rather save your best friend’s life if it meant five strangers would die or save five strangers if it meant sacrificing your best friend?

Awkward And Impossible Questions

Would you rather your partner have an annoying best friend who is always around or an ex who is constantly trying to get them back? Would you rather date someone who hated your favorite movie genre or music genre? Would you rather go back in time to stop Hitler or go back in time and prevent the Covid-19 pandemic? Would you rather help develop a colony on Mars or underground? Would you rather be able to speak every language fluently or play every instrument at a professional level? Would you rather be bitten by a shark or a poisonous snake? Would you rather share a bathroom with a donkey or an elephant? Would you rather wake up in a tub of ice without a kidney or wake up tied to a stranger’s bedpost covered in blood? Would you rather pee a little every time you sneeze or cry every time you fart? Would you rather eat brains or testicles? Would you rather give up social media or books for a year? Would you rather have trouble falling asleep or waking up? Would you rather be a professional wrestler or dog food tester? Would you rather move to Antarctica or Russia? Would you rather go vegan for a year or give up chocolate for life? Would you rather live off of frozen dinners or cereal? Would you rather live in a moldy basement or a dusty attic? Would you rather spend a night in Michael Myers’ house or The Murder House on American Horror Story? Would you rather be athletic enough to be a professional athlete or intelligent enough to be considered a genius? Would you rather be the wealthiest person in the world or live forever? Would you rather wear your shoes three sizes too big or two sizes too small? Would you rather know exactly how the world began or how it will end? Would you rather talk like Steve Urkle or breathe like Dark Vader for the rest of your life? Would you rather have 10 puppy-sized elephants or 10 elephant-sized puppies? Would you rather wear a clown wig or go-go boots to work for a year? Would you rather have no neck or an oversized forehead? Would you rather be buried alive in snow or sand? Would you rather have a one-night stand with your celebrity crush in 30 years or a short-term relationship with a mediocre looking D-list celebrity now? Would you rather have to use dial-up internet or have to use a house phone without caller ID instead of a cellphone? Would you rather hit every red light or pick the longest line for the rest of your life? Would you rather cheat on your partner and have to confess or catch your partner cheating on you? Would you rather take a pill a day for nutrients and to feel full, but never eat anything again or eat whatever you want but never really feel full? Would you rather always have an annoying song stuck in your head or always have an itch that you can’t reach? Would you rather have aliens be real and covered up by the government or have no extraterrestrial life at all in the universe?

Dirty And Sexy Questions

Would you rather have your porn viewing history be public knowledge or accidentally send a nude photo to a parent? Would you rather have a quickie in an airplane bathroom or a college dorm shower? Would you rather walk in on your parents or have them walk in on you? Would you rather be tied up or be the one to tie up your partner? Would you rather your partner give you a sensual massage or perform a sexy dance for them? Would you rather your foreplay involve whip cream or ice cubes? Would you rather dress up as a sexy schoolgirl or Princess Leia? Would you rather have sex in the shower or in a public park? Would you rather be slathered in chocolate syrup or massage oil? Would you rather have a quickie every day of the week or have sex for four hours once a week? Would you rather have your earlobes bitten or get spanked? Would you rather be blindfolded or hog-tied? Would you rather play naked Twister or strip poker? Would you rather sext or have phone sex? Would you rather bring a toy into the bedroom or food? Would you rather come home to find your partner completely naked or wearing something sexy? Would you rather your partner buy you a dozen roses or a new sex toy? Would you rather accidentally send a sext to a colleague or to a family member? Would you rather never receive oral again or never give oral again? Would you rather have the best sex of your life once a year or mediocre sex every day? Would you rather find your parent’s sex tape or accidentally send them yours? Would you rather never have oral sex again or never have penetrative sex again? Would you rather play with hot wax or play with a dildo? Would you rather only have oral sex but every day or only have anal sex but once a month? Would you rather watch porn together or make porn together? Would you rather try BDSM or have a threesome? Would you rather have sex with someone who smelled like bad milk or someone who smells like they’ve rolled around in dog crap? Would you rather get paid to do porn once or work as a stripper for ten years? Would you rather have sex on the beach without a blanket or sex in a pool that has turned green? Would you rather have mind-blowing orgasms but only one day a year or mediocre orgasms every day? Would your rather try role-play or nipple play?

Nasty And Weird Questions

