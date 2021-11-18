The Ultimate Guide To Crystals For Anxiety And Depression

Suggest participates in affiliate programs with various companies. Links originating on Suggest’s website that lead to purchases or reservations on affiliate sites generate revenue for Suggest . This means that Suggest may earn a commission if/when you click on or make purchases via affiliate links.

Experiencing the effects of negative emotions can take their toll on our body, mind, and spirit. The stressors in our lives can sometimes make it feel like you’ve got the weight of the world on your shoulders, leading to feelings of intense anxiety and losing interest in things we used to love. You’re not alone. Life can be difficult at times and looking for ways to help cope is a great step.

For many, crystals have been a great tool to help overcome—or better deal with—these feelings of anxiety and depression. Gemstones and crystals have been known to possess healing properties that can help soothe your mind, body, and soul—and we’ve found ten of the most effective and calming. Here are some of the best crystals for anxiety and depression. Note: don’t forget to cleanse your crystals to make sure they’re working at full power!

Blue Lace Agate

Blue Lace Agate (find stones here) is a crystal that is well-known for its anxiety-reducing effects. This gorgeous stone is closely associated with communication and the throat chakra. It was first discovered in the waters of Sicily’s Achates River—at that time, agates were considered priceless and were able to calm raging storms. When communication in your life seems to be muddled, tensions can often rise high. This gorgeous stone can help you overcome anxiety with communication, allowing you to speak up and instilling clarity with your words.

Help clear your throat chakra by wearing a piece of Blue Lace Agate jewelry around your neck. You can also display a crystal in your office to help you communicate clearly without any frustration or tension. Looking to sleep on a thought or issue? Place Blue Lace Agate next to your bed to promote restful and calming energy while you sleep.

Black Tourmaline

Jet black in color, Black Tourmaline (find stones here) is the guardian of your spirit. Ever since it was discovered in 1400 in Germany, it has been used to expand consciousness. Helping ease anxiety in a flash, Black Tourmaline acts as a shield from negativity and harmful EMFs (electromagnetic fields). During serious times of stress, this dark and stunning stone can help you find balance and regain your stability and confidence—it’s even said to soothe panic attacks.

Calm your root chakra by adorning yourself with Black Tourmaline jewelry. Place the crystal in your palm while relaxing or meditating to help release tension. And be sure to keep Black Tourmaline near your electronics to negate harmful EMFs.

Amethyst

Amethyst (find stones here) is known for being a natural de-stressor with soothing powers and has a history that goes back to 25,000 B.C.—being used by both the Greeks and the Romans. This captivating stone is ideal for those days that feel overwhelming and heavy. Bringing clarity to the soul, Amethyst attracts calming vibes and even helps manage emotional swings.

Best used for the crown and third-eye chakras, Amethyst is a powerful crystal to carry around wherever you go. Place a stone on your heart while meditating or performing breathing exercises. For daily use, wear Amethyst jewelry or display the crystal in your bedroom for a deeper sleep.

Moonstone

Moonstone (find stones here) can come in a variety of beautiful colors with magical properties—ranging from milky white to dark gray and vivid blue—that seem to clear the clouds of stress, anxiety, and depression. In India, this stone has been used for centuries as a tool for clairvoyance. Known for harnessing feminine divine energy, Moonstone brings balance to your emotions—perfect to use on those days when you’re not quite feeling like yourself or you’re a bit lost.

Also a helper of the crown and third-eye chakras, Moonstone can be used and worn much like Amethyst. In fact, using crystals in combination can amplify their healing properties. When you keep this symbol of the moon around in your life, this stone will help keep you connected to the power of the universe.

Rhodonite

For those with deep-seated trauma, Rhodonite (find stones here) could be a very beneficial crystal to bring into your daily life and meditation practices. First discovered in Russia in the 1790s, it has since been used for healing across the globe. This pale pink and black stone gives off loving vibrational energy that can help heal emotional trauma while encouraging self-love. If you suffer from intense negative thoughts, this could be a good pairing for you.

Associated very closely with the heart, Rhodonite heals and balances the heart chakra. When you wear or display this stone, your confidence will soar. Use a palm stone while relaxing. You also have the option to wear jewelry so you can connect the stone with your aura every day.

Lepidolite

Extremely effective at soothing stress, Lepidolite (find stones here) is an incredible crystal. First discovered in the 19th century, it was originally named Lilalite after its soft coloring, however, it was later named after the Greek word Lepidos—meaning ‘scale’—due to the crystal’s dragon-like appearance. This stone naturally contains lithium which is used as an anti-anxiety medication and to treat mood swings and depression. No matter what is being thrown at you in life, Lepidolite is there to create a cloud of calm.

This purple and pink crystal is a friend of the heart and third-eye chakras. Wear Lepidolite jewelry to help you shift through tough transitions. Nurture yourself while you sleep by placing the crystal near your bedside.

Rose Quartz

Celebrated for its ability to attract love and compassion, Rose Quartz (find stones here) is a very nurturing crystal. Worn as jewelry by the Assyrians as far back as 800 B.C., this stone has been known to have many healing powers. Bringing a sense of serenity, Rose Quartz is a fantastic tool to use when you need a reminder that you are worthy and loved. Light pink in color, this crystal is also known to help you deal with feelings of anger or resentment.

Healer of the heart chakra, Rose Quartz keeps our emotions centered. Place a heart or a sphere of this stone in your bedroom for an aura of tranquility. Practice long meditation sessions with a Rose Quartz palm stone. Or keep a piece in your pocket as a reminder to show yourself compassion throughout the day.

Kyanite

When fear, anger, and despair enter your life, Kyanite (find stones here) is a soother for the soul. Discovered and used all across the globe, it has a purifying element. Encouraging overall mental clarity, this baby blue crystal can assist you with your logical reasoning. Since the stone doesn’t hold on to any negative energy—it’s self-cleansing—Kyanite is great for reducing unpleasant feelings on days when nothing seems to go right.

Known for aligning all of the chakras (although most strongly with the throat and third-eye chakras), Kyanite is a symbol of spiritual wellness. An eye-catching Kyanite necklace will help you communicate more clearly. Displaying the crystal in your main living area or where you entertain can also prevent and frustrations or confusion in communication.

Aquamarine

Like the soothing waves of a calm sea, the captivating blue stone of Aquamarine (find stones here) keeps you steady and at ease. This captivating stone was carried by sea merchants to protect them from their fear of drowning and used by Greeks for a safe passage at sea. When you’re experiencing a million thoughts at once, Aquamarine can feel like a savior. Pull yourself back into a state of safety by letting this crystal’s healing properties wash over you.

Clearing both the heart and throat chakra, Aquamarine is ideal for expressing and communicating your emotions. Carry a piece of the ocean-like stone when you need to make peace with your past or use it as a powerful meditation tool to manifest a peaceful future event.

Lapis Lazuli

Connect to your higher self and your greater truth by using the brilliantly blue stone of Lapis Lazuli (find stones here). Praised by the ancient Egyptians, you’ll often find this stone in artwork and depictions, being worn by queens, pharaohs, and goddesses. When you find yourself focused on too many of the little things instead of the bigger picture, Lapis Lazuli helps you rise above—lifting out of any anxiety or stress. Used in many ancient cultures, this stone is often known for helping find wisdom.

Linked to the third-eye chakra, it’s no surprise that Lapis Lazuli assists with anything to do with knowledge, insight, and intuition. Wear this stone when you’re finding it difficult to focus. Sleep with Lapis Lazuli near your bed when you want to have a revitalizing and nourishing night’s sleep.