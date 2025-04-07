‘The Raid’ and ‘Captain America: Civil War’ Actor Ray Sahetapy Dead at 68

Veteran Indonesian actor Ray Sahetapy, best known to American audiences for his role in the action film The Raid, has passed away. His prolific career spanned four decades and included over 100 film credits.

Sahetapy died on April 1 at the age of 68 in a Central Jakarta hospital after battling multiple health complications, his family confirmed, per suara.com.

According to his brother, Charly Sahetapy, the actor had been battling diabetes, which led to complications starting in 2017, eventually affecting his ability to walk normally. In the summer of 2023, he reportedly suffered a stroke and later required emergency treatment after a near-fatal choking incident. Additionally, he was said to have experienced lung-related health issues.

Charly revealed that the late actor was hospitalized once again on March 3 due to an unspecified complication.

Sahetapy, born in Indonesia in 1957, is recognized as one of the most popular actors from the golden era of Indonesian cinema. According to his IMDb profile, he made his acting debut in the 1980 film Gadis (Girl).

According to the Jakarta Globe, Sahetapy first met fellow actor and singer Dewi Yull while working together on a film. They married the following year and went on to have four children before parting ways in 2004.

Sahetapy starred in numerous films during the ’80s and early ’90s, including Ponirah Terpidana (1984) and Secangkir Kopi Pahit (1985), before stepping away from acting. He made his return to entertainment in 2006 with Dunia Mereka.

Ray Sahetapy Earned Acting Accolades Throughout His Career

Sahetapy earned seven nominations for Best Actor at the Piala Citra, often regarded as Indonesia’s Oscars. In 2013, he secured the Best Actor award at the Indonesian Movie Awards for his standout performance in The Raid. Two years later, in 2015, he was honored with the Best Supporting Actor award at the Bandung Film Festival for his role in Siapa Di Atas Presiden.

One of his notable credits includes a role in 2016’s Captain America: Civil War. He portrayed an auctioneer in a scene that didn’t make the final cut but was later included as a bonus feature on the film’s physical release

His additional acting credits include Three Sassy Sisters (2016), Fugitive (2017), Taufiq: Lelaki yang Menantang Badai (2019), and May the Devil Take You Too (2020), among many others.

In his later years, Sahetapy continued to pursue his passion for acting, with his final performance in the 2024 film Lokananta.

Minister of Culture Fadli Zon paid tribute to the late star, remembering him as “an actor who I think is very tough, and his acting is extraordinary, his achievements are also extraordinary,” per VOI.