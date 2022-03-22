‘The Price Is Right’ Going On 50-Stop Tour Across US, Will Host Drew Carey Be In Your Town?

If you’ve ever dreamed of appearing on the game show The Price Is Right, here’s your chance. The show is hitting the road with 50 stops on a nationwide tour, giving fans everywhere a chance to compete for prizes in celebration of the show’s 50th anniversary. However, if you want to meet host Drew Carey, you might be out of luck.

What Fans Can Expect From The ‘Come On Down Tour’

The “Come On Down Tour” will begin this week with a date on the Santa Monica Pier, continuing in cities like Denver, Dallas, New Orleans, Nashville, and St. Louis. While the tour is separate from the TV program or the live shows, the game remains the same: people compete for prizes by guessing the correct retail prices of different items.

“It’s kind of an exciting way for us to take something that’s really an important part of CBS’ legacy and do something new and fresh with it,” said Mike Benson, president and chief marketing officer at CBS.

Even though the show won’t be taking place in the studio, all the familiar elements will be there, including the famous wheel and podiums for the competitors. “We really wanted people to feel like they could come on down and play the game that they all really know,” Benson continued.

He also shared that the game will celebrate local goods and brands at each tour stop: “People can have fun guessing the prices of things that are made right there in their own backyard.”

Carey Praises The Show’s Ability To ‘Evolve’

Carey, who took over for former host Bob Barker in 2007, is equally excited about the tour, even though he will only be appearing at the Santa Monica kick-off. “[The reason] ‘The Price Is Right’ has lasted so long is that it can change yet keep the same focus,” Carey said. “Over the years, the prizes have been updated, new games have been added and there’s been the introduction of male models alongside the women.”

“I think that’s the great thing about the show. It’s able to, within a framework, evolve,” he continued. “There’s a lot of old houses where you remodeled the kitchen and remodeled the living room, and it’s still the same house.”

The Price Is Right premiered in 1956 on NBC but was canceled in 1965. The show was revived by CBS in 1972 and has been on the air ever since, continuing to make history. While it has changed over the past 50 years, Carey says, “When you’re here every day, all the changes are so gradual. It doesn’t really hit you. Like, all of a sudden you look in the mirror and you have gray hair.”

This 50th-anniversary celebration tour is an exciting opportunity for fans of The Price Is Right who have always wanted to compete on the show but never had the chance to travel to Los Angeles.

