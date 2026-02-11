The Pogues drummer Andrew Ranken Has Died At 72

Andrew Ranken, the drummer and founding member of the influential Celtic punk band The Pogues, has died at the age of 72

The Progues announced his passing on February 11, although he passed the day before.

In their social media statement, the band said, “It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Andrew Ranken, drummer, founding member, and heartbeat of The Pogues.”

“Andrew, thank you for everything, for your friendship, your wit and your generosity of spirit, and of course for the music, forever a true friend and brother.”

“Our thoughts and love are with his family at this sad and difficult time,” they concluded.

Nickname “The Clobberer,” Ranken played drums, percussion and harmonica, and also contributed backing vocals throughout his long tenure with the band. He joined The Pogues in 1983, shortly after the group formed in London’s King’s Cross area, and remained a core member through the band’s rise in the 1980s and early 1990s.

Andrew Ranken Has Left Behind A Huge Legacy

Ranken’s powerful, unmistakable drumming helped shape The Pogues’ distinctive blend of punk energy and traditional folk elements. He appeared on all of the band’s early recordings, from their debut Red Roses for Me in 1984 through later albums, and his playing was a central part of the band’s dynamic on classics such as If I Should Fall from Grace with God.

After The Pogues initially disbanded in 1996, Ranken rejoined them for their reunion in 2001, performing on tour and in the studio until 2014. In later years, he also continued to make music with other projects, including The Mysterious Wheels.

In recent years he had stepped back from performing due to health issues, including chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and did not take part in the band’s 2024 anniversary tour.

Fans of the band shared their grief together.

One wrote, “The heartthrob and heartbeat, such a beautiful man. Andrew forever.”

“Devastating. I feel lucky to have so many happy memories of Andrew. Lucky to have known him,” commented another.

“Andrew was a beautiful human and a total gentleman and an absolutely legendary drummer,” mourned one more.