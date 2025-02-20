the-most-decorated-secret-service-dog-in-history-has-died

Hurricane, the renowned Secret Service dog and the most decorated police canine in U.S. history, has passed away. The very good boy was 15.

The Belgian Malinois passed away on Wednesday, February 12, per a joint Instagram post by Ray Allen Manufacturing, a provider of police dog equipment, and K9 Hurricane’s Heroes, a non-profit organization led by the late dog’s handler, Marshall Mirarchi.

“Today we say goodbye to our friend, a hero and one of the best good boys out there,” the post read in part.

The caption went on to point out that Hurricane was more than just an “amazing” Secret Service dog. He went on to become a symbol of hope through his namesake nonprofit, which supports retired police and military dogs with essential veterinary care. Known for his “uncanny ability to read people,” Hurricane left a lasting impact both in service and beyond.

“Rest easy Hurricane. You were a damn good boy,” the post concluded.

Hurricane, as a Special Operations Canine with the U.S. Secret Service, earned his place as the nation’s most decorated dog after heroically stopping a White House intruder in 2014 while President Barack Obama and his family were inside, per CBS affiliate WNCT.

Hurricane was honorably retired in 2016 after sustaining injuries during his heroic act, marking the end of his service with a well-deserved rest.

Hurricane’s bravery earned him an impressive array of accolades, including the United States Secret Service Award for Merit, the Department of Homeland Security Award for Valor, and the PDSA Order of Merit. He was also recognized with the American Medical Center’s Top Dog award. Most notably, Hurricane made history as the first dog to receive the Animals in War and Peace Distinguished Service Medal, securing him a place in the Guinness World Records.

The White House Pays Tribute to Highly Decorated Secret Sevice Dog

Meanwhile, the White House paid tribute to the retired Secret Service dog on its official Instagram account, celebrating him as “a true American hero.”

“The most decorated K-9 in U.S. history, he bravely defended the White House and spent retirement helping other working dogs through @K9Hurricane,” the caption read. “His legacy of courage and loyalty will live on.”

Hurricane’s most pivotal moment came on October 22, 2014, when an intruder—later identified as Dominic Adesanya—scaled the White House fence, per The New York Times. Reportedly, the intruder was a mere 100 yards from Barack and First Lady Michelle Obama.

After jumping the fence, the intruder fought off a Secret Service dog before Hurricane tackled him. Agents then apprehended Adesanya and took him into custody. He later pled guilty to trespassing.

Adesanya badly injured Hurricane during the struggle. The brave canine would never jump the same again following the incident.

Before his passing, Hurricane received a special honor on February 11 from Southwest Airlines, which transported him back to Washington, D.C., aboard its iconic Freedom One plane.