‘The Lion King’ Legend Dead at 76: Peers Confirm Death of Roger Allers

Word has begun to spread that a Disney legend has sadly passed away.

According to Animation Magazine, citing multiple statements for pros in the industry, Roger Allers has died. Allers is the co-director of the iconic animated film The Lion King, among other works.

Circumstances around Allers’ death are currently unclear, with details such as cause of death, manner of death and date of death unknown. However, he was traveling in Egypt shortly before his passing, according to Lion King and Hercules visual artist Dave Bossert.

Director Roger Allers attends the 25th Anniversary screening of ‘Beauty and the Beast’: A Marc Davis Celebration of Animation at Samuel Goldwyn Theater on May 9, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

“I am deeply saddened by the news that our friend Roger Allers has passed on to his next journey,” Bossert wrote on Facebook. “We were just trading emails this past week while he was traveling in Egypt, which makes this loss feel all the more unreal. Roger was an extraordinarily gifted artist and filmmaker, a true pillar of the Disney Animation renaissance.”

Allers is best known as The Lion King’s co-director, sharing duties with Rob Minkoff. He remained involved with the franchise, co-writing the musical adaptation (with Irene Mecchi) and contributing screenplay material to The Lion King 1½. He was also thanked in the credits of the 2019 Lion King remake — which straight up copies numerous elements from the 1994 movie.

He also directed Disney’s 2006 short The Little Matchgirl and the 2014 anthology movie The Prophet. He co-directed the 2006 Sony movie Open Season (with Jill Culton). He also contributed behind the scenes of numerous other Disney movies, including The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast, Lilo & Stitch, The Emperor’s New Groove, Tron, and The Rescuers Down Under.

Animation Magazine shares a reaction from Lion King and The Little Matchgirl producer Doh Hahn, who said, “Feeling shaken and sad to share that our dear friend and creative brother Roger Allers has passed—an extraordinary artist, a man who lived fully and generously, and someone I loved deeply; along with all of us who knew and worked with him. Please hold him and his family in your thoughts and let his spirit live on in you.”

Animator and historian Tom Sito also paid tribute to Allers, writing on Facebook, “Roger was a dear friend and a consummate professional. As hard as pressure and deadlines and politics plagued a film project, I never saw him lose his composure. In my minds eye I will always keep the image of that sweet smile of his. Until we meet again old friend.”

As we were publishing our story, Bob Iger, the longtime head of Disney, also issued a statement on the Lion King co-director’s passing.

“Roger Allers was a creative visionary whose many contributions to Disney will live on for generations to come,” Iger wrote. “He understood the power of great storytelling — how unforgettable characters, emotion, and music can come together to create something timeless. His work helped define an era of animation that continues to inspire audiences around the world, and we are deeply grateful for everything he gave to Disney. Our hearts are with his family, friends, and collaborators.”