The Internet Roasts Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s Wild Outfits Featured in New GQ Cover Story

Sorry, Dwayne, I guess it’s your turn to get roasted…

In a recent feature with GQ magazine, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson opened up about his experience being “the world’s biggest movie star.” Along with the lengthy interview, The Rock posed for several photos in outfits that he wouldn’t typically be seen in. Fans sure had a lot to say about it.

Several posts about The Rock’s shoot started to flood the internet. Some of them sounded something similar to this, “Man… come on Rock what are you doing 😭”.

In one photo, the actor stares intensely into the camera with his hands in his pockets. Aside from the regular blue T-shirt and zip-up hoodie that he’s wearing, he’s also sporting an oversized pair of jeans that he’s nearly stepping on. To complete the ensemble, Dwayne is shoeless with his bare feet slightly visible.

One fan commented on the photo saying, “Why rock got my middle school fit on in the right pic”.

A second fan posted about the same picture writing, “I acknowledge you Rock but what in God’s name are you wearing?”

Fans picked apart another picture where the actor is styled in a black tank top and shorts. He’s also wearing a bright blue leather jacket that accentuates his broad shoulders along with black leggings and Balenciaga sneakers.

One comment read, “Bro look like a 2000s Eminem fan in the first pic”.

The Rock Is Ready To Go Off The Grid

All jokes aside, The Rock received plenty of praise from other fans along with being named one of GQ’s “Men of the Year”. The profile dives into the actor’s life as one of Hollywood’s biggest celebrities, highlighting how difficult it is for him to go anywhere without being recognized.

Johnson tells GQ, “It’s such a psychological thing here, but you know, from the moment I walk out of my house, I can’t hide. But in a way, when I could disappear in a movie like Smashing Machine, and some of the other things now that we’re developing, where it will allow me to disappear, with a Benny again or an A24- Man, I love it.”