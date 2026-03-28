The Infamous Rhino ‘Birth’ Prop from ‘Ace Ventura’ Just Sold for a Breezy $60,000

Ace Ventura fans hoping to recreate one of the most infamous scenes in film history are out of luck.

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The mechanical rhino from the “butt birth” scene in Jim Carrey’s Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls has been sold at auction, dashing the hopes and dreams of aspiring pet detectives and film aficionados everywhere.

And the questionable prop didn’t go for chump change. While it was originally estimated to sell for between $4,000 and $8,000, the rhino ultimately went for a whopping $59,850 after 14 bids.

While scenes of Jim Carrey inside the rhino were filmed on a soundstage, this full-size prop is the one used for exterior shots. Measuring over 10 feet long, it’s more than just a shell—it features a functional interior with a chair, dashboard, and fan.

In the 1995 sequel, Carrey’s pet detective famously hides inside the fake rhino to spy on some poachers. Things get a little steamy when the rhino’s “cooling system” (a fan) breaks, forcing Ventura to escape through the animal’s rear exit. As horrified tourists look on, he emerges, gasping, and nearly naked.

The scene, of course, is a masterclass in Carrey’s signature physical comedy and facial contortions.

Rhino ‘Butt Birth’ Prop from ‘Ace Ventura’ Headed to a Good, Hopefully Well-Ventilated Home

And who was the lucky buyer of this iconic piece of cinematic history? Believe it or not… it was Ripley’s Believe It or Not

“At Ripley’s, we’re always looking for pieces that make people double-take,” John Corcoran, Director of Exhibits for Ripley’s Believe It or Not! World Entertainment explained in a statement. “This unforgettable prop is a bold piece of Hollywood history that perfectly embodies the spirit of Believe It or Not!”

There’s no word on how Ripley’s plans to display the… unique prop. We just hope it’s somewhere with good ventilation.