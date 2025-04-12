celery-recalled-from-walmart-in-30-states-over-listeria-concerns

Celery sold at Walmart in nearly 30 states has been recalled because it may be contaminated with listeria, per the FDA.

Duda Farm Fresh Foods, Inc., a California-based company, has voluntarily recalled its washed and ready-to-eat celery, according to the New York Post. The recall follows random sampling conducted by the Georgia Department of Agriculture at a store in Georgia, which tested positive for contamination.

Listeria Symptoms to Look Out For

Listeria infection can lead to symptoms such as fever, headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea. For young children, the elderly, and individuals with weakened immune systems, it can pose a life-threatening risk.

Pregnant women infected with listeria may experience mild symptoms such as fever, muscle aches, and fatigue. However, the infection can have serious consequences, including pregnancy loss, premature birth, or a potentially life-threatening illness in newborns.

No illnesses have been reported from Marketside Celery Sticks sold at Walmart with the UPC code 6 81131 16151 0, according to the FDA. The celery sticks are sold in a pack of four with a sell-by date of March 23. However, the FDA noted that some customers may have frozen the celery for later use.

The celery, labeled with the lot code P047650 on the front of the package, is past its sell-by date and is no longer available for purchase.

A List of States Impacted by the Celery Recall

The FDA has advised consumers to discard the product, emphasizing that this warning does not extend to other items from Marketside or Duda Farm Fresh Foods, Inc.

The celery was distributed across numerous states, including Alabama, California, Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Missouri, Montana, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Wyoming, and Washington, D.C.