‘The Guiding Light’ Star Renauld White Dead at 80

Renauld White, a trailblazer on fashion runways and a two-year cast member of The Guiding Light passed away on June 26 at the age of 80.

Fashion designer Jeffrey Banks, a close friend of White, shared the news with Women’s Wear Daily. Details about the cause of White’s death have not yet been disclosed.

In November 1979, White became the second Black model to grace the cover of GQ, following Urs Althaus’s historic appearance in 1977. White’s illustrious career also saw him collaborating with designer Bill Blass in 1969 and walking the runways for fashion icons like Calvin Klein, Donna Karan, and Ralph Lauren.

Banks told WWD that White “[Renauld White] was a groundbreaker,” Banks told WWD. “There were very few Black models at the time. He really broke barriers. When they had a party for him in Newark for his 50-year anniversary in the fashion industry, he was very proud of the progress and how he opened the doors for other people.”

Banks first met White in 1971 during a fitting for Ralph Lauren, where Banks was employed.

Meanwhile, White was meticulous about staying physically fit and maintaining his appearance. A black belt in karate, he exercised daily, whether at the YMCA near his Upper West Side apartment or with at-home equipment.

Despite his dark hair gradually becoming salt-and-pepper, White showed no signs of aging. According to Banks, he often appeared in advertisements alongside models half his age.

Renauld White Didn’t Limit Himself to Just Modeling

Of course, White didn’t limit himself to modeling alone. When he wasn’t gracing magazine covers or strutting down runways, he was showcasing his talent in films like The Stepford Wives and Off-Broadway productions. In 1985, he took a break from modeling to portray William on The Guiding Light.

Renauld White was a Newark, New Jersey native and Rutgers University alumnus. He embarked on his modeling career after signing with Zoli Modeling Agency. His funeral service is scheduled for July 12 at 11 a.m. at Whigham Funeral Home in Newark.

Well-wishers flooded White’s online obituary. “Renauld White was a gorgeous man inside and out and the world was a better place because he was here! You shall be missed!”, one person wrote.

“Thank YOU for being the first in fashion and for opening the doors and inspiring so many. You are Fashion royalty May you rest well peacefully,” a second mourner added. “I have known Renauld (Rennie) my whole life and he will be missed,” a third person added.