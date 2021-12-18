‘The Goldbergs’ Star Leaves Show Following Misconduct Allegations

ABC series The Goldbergs will be without one of its principal cast members moving forward. Jeff Garlin has been shown the door after an HR investigation into allegations of verbal and emotional abuse. Here’s what’s going on.

Inappropriate Behavior

Perhaps best known for Curb Your Enthusiasm, Garlin has played patriarch Murray Goldberg on The Goldbergs for nine years and 195 episodes. He was nominated for an OFTA Television Award for his role. Those days are over.

After multiple misconduct allegations, Garlin and Sony Pictures Television have mutually agreed to end his time on the show. He’s been dismissed effective immediately, so he will not be present for the end of season 9. Garlin’s schedule was already reduced going into the season, and it looks like he only had one day left of shooting.

What Did He Do?

A Goldbergs employee claimed Garlin “is extremely verbally and emotionally abusive.” Another eyewitness mentioned an incident where Garlin walked behind a female stand-in and shouted “why are you always in my way? Get the f*ck out of my way” He then turned toward her husband and shouted, “tell your wife to get the f*ck out of my way.” Sources a the show say this is what did him in.

One witness called it “just the grossest abuse of power” because Garlin was intimidating, belittling, and embarrassing the stand-in. His behavior did not change during subsequent visits to the set, and he openly mocked HR guidelines afterward.

Garlin dismissed rumors of verbal abuse in an interview with Vanity Fair, writing off his repeated use of the word “vagina” as a part of his comedy. Garlin dismissed his behavior in a rather odd way: “If I, as the star of the show, demanded a gun range and on set, and I was firing guns every day and I was a little bit loose—to me, that’s an unsafe work atmosphere.”

He added that there’s no big story to be found “unless you want to do a story about political correctness.” He just said he was a silly hugger. Obviously, there is a big story here or he wouldn’t have lost his job.

Is He Done For Good?

Whether or not this is the end of Garlin’s career remains to be seen. He’s a producer on Curb Your Enthusiasm, and it’s hard to imagine the show functioning without him. However, Larry David is notorious for long layoffs between seasons anyway. The show has not commented on the Garlin incident. Only time will tell what Garlin does next, but he probably won’t be at ABC anymore.

Holiday Gift Guides To Make The Season Merry

The Ultimate Comfort Gifts: Luxuriously Soft PJs, Towels, Sheets, And More



The Best Indulgent Spa Gifts To Pamper Your Loved Ones This Holiday Season



With Over 4000 5-Star Reviews, Kiss Wine Headaches Away With This Revolutionary Wine Filtration System



Gift Salon Quality Hair At Home With These Highly Rated Hair Care Products



This Neck Massager Is Unlike Any Other, And Makes The Perfect Holiday Gift