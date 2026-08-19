Sugarland Just Revealed Some Exciting News

Big news, Sugarland fans! The country music duo is ready to hit the road for their highly anticipated Ride or Die Tour.

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The tour is set to kick off on October 1 in St. Augustine, Florida. Among the tour’s stops are Rapid City, South Dakota; Rockford, Illinois; Youngstown, Ohio; and Atlantic City, New Jersey.

The final tour stop will be at Grand Prairie, Texas, on November 21.

“We can’t wait to bring these songs back to the stage and share this special moment with you,” the bandmates Kristian Bush and Jennifer Nettles shared in a post on Instagram. “See y’all out there.”

The tour is set to launch around the 20th anniversary of the band’s album Enjoy the Ride.

“Enjoy the Ride was such a turning point album,” Nettles explained. “It literally catapulted us onto the ride of our lives with a carnival of hits and a life on The Road. We couldn’t let its anniversary pass without marking it as something special with our fans, live and on tour!”

Bush further shared, “There is truly nothing more satisfying than the lights going up on the Sugarland stage and feeling our songs rumble out of the speakers. I’m excited just thinking about it and even more thrilled to be celebrating the anniversary of Enjoy The Ride.”

Nettles Recently Opened Up About the Piece of Advice She Received From Famed Country Star

While speaking to USA Today recently, Nettles revealed the one piece of advice she received from country star Brad Paisley.

“I remember very specifically Brad Paisley saying to us, ‘In your band, one bad apple can spoil the bunch,'” she said. “If you have someone out on the road with you in your band or in your crew that energetically doesn’t want to be there, and it’s obvious, move on.”

Both Nettles and Bush credited Paisley, as well as Keith Urban, Kenny Chesney, and Brooks & Dunn, with guiding them through the music industry.

“Now when I’m working with new artists, I keep telling them, ‘You can do anything. It’s not whether it sounds like it should be on the radio anymore. How does it make you feel?'” Bush added. “And that’s the only judgment call,”