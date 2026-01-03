‘The Challenge’ Competitor Pregnant With Twins

A longtime fan favorite from MTV’s The Challenge just announced she’s pregnant… with a plot twist: she’s expecting twins.

Nicole “Z” Zanatta recently confirmed on Instagram that she’s pregnant with twins. She also shared that her journey to motherhood as a single mom has included fertility treatments and heartbreak.

“This journey tested my heart—through IUI, failed attempts, and moments of heartbreak—but it was also filled with love, strength, and unwavering support from my family and friends,” The Challenge star began in the caption to the Dec. 23 post.

The announcement featured a carousel of heartwarming snaps: Zanatta showing off ultrasound pics in front of a Christmas tree, her dog rocking a “Big Brother” tee, a classic silhouette of her growing bump, and two tiny onesies ready for their debut.

“Today, I finally get to share the news I’ve been holding close for some time: I’m pregnant with twins,” Zanatta continued. “I’m so grateful, so excited, and can’t wait to share this beautiful journey.”

“2025, I am ending with so much love, and 2026 is bringing me the greatest gift I could have ever asked for. Happy Holidays from my family to yours,” she concluded.

In the comments section, one bold fan of The Challenge posed a pretty intimate question. “Are you going to be a solo mum by choice (smbc)? If so, WELCOME TO THE CLUB,” the fan wrote.

Clearing up any confusion, Zanatta shot back: “smbc, by choice.”

Fans and ‘The Challenge’ Stars React to Nicole ‘Z’ Zanatta’s Big Twins News

Meanwhile, other fans and high-profile fans congratulated Zanatta on her upcoming bundles of joy.

“So excited the news is finally out 🥰 can’t wait to meet them. Love you,” fellow The Challenge competitor Melissa Reeves gushed. “Omg I’m SO HAPPY for you! You’re gonna be an amazing mother!” Teen Mom alum Tyler Baltierra added.

“Seeing this as a 33-year-old, single, not looking for a relationship but wanting a baby, makes me feel like it’s possible for me to start the journey myself. Thank you for sharing!!” another fan wrote.

Zanatta urged the fan along, replying: “Go for it, the only regrets are the chances you didn’t take.”

‘The Challenge’ star Nicole Zanatta proves modesty isn’t her strongsuit back in 2016. (Photo by Ben Gabbe/Getty Images)

MTV fans know Zanatta from The Real World: Skeletons and several seasons of The Challenge, including All Stars 4, where her messy history with Laurel Stucky fueled much of the season’s drama.

Beyond her reality TV career, Zanatta has worked in public service since her early days on MTV. She began her career in emergency response and later trained as a firefighter.