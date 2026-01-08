The BTS Reunion, Explained

Dust off your light sticks, ARMY…after a four-year hiatus that felt more like a lifetime for avid fans, K-pop powerhouse BTS has finally announced a new album.

BigHit Music confirmed the new album will drop on March 20, according to The Korea Times.

Per the outlet, this project will be the group’s first full seven-member release since their 2022 anthology album, Proof. BTS has been on a group hiatus while its members completed South Korea’s mandatory military service and worked on solo projects. All seven members have now finished their service, with Suga being the last to be discharged on June 21, 2025.

As a New Year’s gift, the group sent printed copies of handwritten letters to members of its fan club, ARMY. The letters, which included messages of gratitude and the date “March 20, 2026,” were sent to fans who have maintained a Weverse membership for the past three years, effectively revealing the group’s return date.

The BTS Reunion Includes an Upcoming Tour

Soon after fans received the letters, BigHit issued a statement officially confirming the album’s release date.

In his letter, RM stated he had been “waiting for (this comeback) more than anyone else.” Jimin and j-hope referred to 2026 as “the year we finally meet again,” while Jin noted, “I’ve greeted you as a solo artist over the past two years, and now I finally get to greet you again as part of the team.”

Jungkook said, “My heart has always been the same. I’ll keep doing my best, just as I always have.” V told fans, “In 2026, we’ll make even more and even better memories together, so please look forward to it.” Suga added, “Let’s have a joyful year together.”

Following the album’s release, the group will head out on a world tour, according to The Korea Times. Start saving now, ARMY, because more details about the album and promotional activities are expected in the coming weeks.