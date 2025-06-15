The Beach Boys Bandmates Speak out Following Brian Wilson’s Death

Following the news that Brian Wilson passed away at the age of 82, his The Beach Boys bandmates shared a sweet tribute to him.

In their latest Instagram post, The Beach Boys bandmates shared a throwback snapshot of Brian Wilson. “The world mourns a genius today,” the post’s caption reads. “And we grieve for the loss of our cousin, our friend, and our partner in a great musical adventure.”

The bandmates further stated that Wilson wasn’t just the heart of the band; he was also the soul. “The melodies he dreamed up and the emotions he poured into every note changed the course of music forever. His unparalleled talent and unique spirit created the soundtrack of so many lives around the globe, including our own.”

“Together, we gave the world the American dream of optimism, joy, and a sense of freedom,” they continued. “Music that made people feel good, made them believe in summer and endless possibilities.”

The bandmates went on to add, “We are heartbroken by his passing. We will continue to cherish the timeless music we made together and the joy he brought to millions over the decades. And while we will miss him deeply, his legacy will live on through his songs and in our memories.”

Brian Wilson’s family confirmed that he passed away on June 11. Last year, it was revealed that the late musician had been living with a neurocognitive disorder similar to dementia.

The Beach Boys Bandmate and Cousin of Brian Wilson Also Posted a Special Tribute

Meanwhile, The Beach Boys’ Mike Love also posted a special tribute to his late bandmate and cousin, Brian Wilson.

“Brian Wilson wasn’t just the heart of The Beach Boys—he was the soul of our sound,” he wrote. “From the first time we sang together as kids in my living room, I knew there was something otherworldly in him. His musical gifts were unmatched. The melodies he dreamed up, the emotions he poured into every note—Brian changed the course of music forever.”

Love then shared that his and Wilson’s journey included moments of “brilliance, heartbreak, laughter, complexity, and most of all, LOVE.”

The fellow music icon further stated that Wilson was able to show the world “what vulnerability and brilliance sound like in harmony.”

“Brian, you once asked, ‘Wouldn’t it be nice if we were older?’ Now you are timeless,” Love added. “May you rest in the peace you so deeply deserve, surrounded by the heavenly music you helped create. May your spirit soar as high as your falsetto, may your wings spread in effortless flight.”