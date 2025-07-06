‘The Bachelor’ Alum Announces First Pregnancy

A former star of The Bachelor recently announced she and her husband are expecting their first child.

Hannah Ann Sluss, who appeared on season 24 of The Bachelor, and NFL player Jack Funk took to Instagram late last month to reveal the exciting news.

“Each day growing you is a blessing,” Sluss stated in the post’s caption. “God’s plan is more perfect than we ever imagined. We know God is in this story, and we can’t wait to meet you.”

During a recent interview with PEOPLE, The Bachelor alum spoke about discovering her pregnancy while she and Funk were on a trip to Dubai.

“We found out we were expecting during a trip to Dubai,” she recalled. “It was such an unexpected and joyful surprise! A moment we’ll always treasure.”

Sluss also said she and Funk waited around 12 weeks to announce the news. “We shared the news at a family party,” she recalled. “And it was the best surprise! Everyone was so excited and incredibly supportive.”

Although she said she wasn’t feeling well during the first trimester of her pregnancy, The Bachelor alum said she’s feeling better as she enters the second trimester.

“The first trimester was all about rest and sticking to the basics – work, walks, and taking care of Dash,” she said. “A lot of food aversions, and almost everything tasted off except fruit (which I’ve always loved!).”

Sluss further shared that she and Funk have already started picking out baby names. “We’ve started talking names and love the idea of choosing one that’s meaningful and tied to family in some way.”

She went on to add that the couple is just incredibly grateful for the pregnancy. “So thankful. Becoming parents is the greatest gift, and we’re just in awe of God’s goodness in this season.”

‘The Bachelor’ Alum Got Married One Year Before Her First Pregnancy

Hannah Ann Sluss, who won Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor, first became romantically linked to Jake Funk in 2022.

“I wanted to wait to share [our relationship] with everyone because it was our decision,” she told Us Weekly the same year. “We’re very private, and, you know, that just seems to be the best for us right now.”

She further pointed out that her reality TV past was a big reason for her to be private. “With my past, things have been public and nothing really necessarily good has come from it,” Sluss pointed out. “In my opinion. And so, keeping things private and just having our own lives outside of social media [makes] it more of a true, meaningful relationship for us.”

Funk proposed to Sluss in January 2023. They got married in June 2024.