‘The Bachelor’ Alum ‘Struggling’ After DWI Arrest

A former The Bachelor contestant says “life really sucks” following her DWI arrest in Texas last month.

Melissa Rycroft, who appeared on the 13th season of The Bachelor in 2009, broke her silence after she was arrested for DWI in Southlake, Texas, in late September. On her Sept. 5 Instagram post, one of her followers wrote they made the “same mistake” two years ago because of a “perfect storm of bad life events.”

“There’s no excuse, but it happened,” the follower shared. “Don’t ever forget that you are beautiful, loved, and blessed. But most of all, you are human. Things happen. Life happens. Be grateful that it wasn’t worse and move forward with grace.”

The Bachelor alum responded, thanking the follower. “Life really sucks right now, and I’m struggling,” Rycroft admitted. “But I’m trying to march forward… but thank you for the sweet words in what seems like a world of negativity….”

The Former ‘Bachelor’ Star Was Arrested For DWI Following a Single-Vehicle Crash

In a statement, the Southlake Police Department revealed more details about The Bachelor alum’s DWI arrest. It was revealed that Rycroft was involved in a single-vehicle crash in which the black Cadillac Escalade she was driving had struck a tree.

“Prior to the crash, witnesses reportedly observed the Escalade driving erratically,” the statement reads. “No other vehicles were involved, and no injuries were reported.”

Rycroft was identified as the driver of the vehicle. She was booked into the Tarrant County Jail on suspicion of DWI after undergoing a field sobriety test.

“The case remains under investigation,” the statement added.

Rycroft’s attorney, Brey Martin, has since released a statement. He encouraged the public to “withhold any judgment whatsoever” until the case has its day in court.

“I want to remind the public of the fundamental principle of our justice system… every individual is presumed innocent until guilty,” Martin stated. “We, as a society, have gotten completely away from this fundamental concept. My Client was arrested on the allegation of Driving While Intoxicated. An arrest is no indication of guilt.”

Martin further shared, “It is imperative that we closely examine the circumstances of this case, including the conduct of law enforcement, the toxicology result, and the facts surrounding her arrest – before any conclusions are drawn. We respectfully request that the media and the public allow the legal process to unfold, and withhold any judgment whatsoever until all of the evidence has been properly analyzed and presented in the court of law.”