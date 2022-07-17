This Powerful Phone Charger Is Slim Enough To Fit In Your Wallet And Is A Traveling Must-Have

Suggest participates in affiliate programs with various companies. Links originating on Suggest’s website that lead to purchases or reservations on affiliate sites generate revenue for Suggest . This means that Suggest may earn a commission if/when you click on or make purchases via affiliate links.

One of the biggest issues many of us have when traveling is keeping our devices charged. You never know when you’ll have access to an outlet to charge your cell phone, Bluetooth headphones, and other smart devices. But how do you keep those things powered up and ready to go—especially when you are away from home?

Charging boxes and cords aren’t going to do you any good if you can’t get to an outlet. And, honestly, they just take up space in a carry-on suitcase or bag. I prefer to pack light when traveling!

So, how do I keep my devices charged while also keeping my travel bag from overflowing with cords? The answer is a travel necessity known as the TG90 portable power bank.

Never Run Out Of Battery Power When You Need It

The TG90 portable power bank is a multifunctional 3-in-1 portable battery charger with a micro output, a type-C output, and a lightning output.

Between the built-in cables and the USB port, this small, portable device can directly charge all mobile phones and smart devices. And if you have both an Android and Apple device, you can actually charge them at the same time.

The lightning cable on this Apple MFi-Certified portable charger makes it compatible with all versions of the iPhone 11, 12, and 13, as well as the XS, MS Max, X, 8, and 8 Plus. The type-C cord and the micro output is for Android phones and devices.

This awesome, compact battery charger has a 10000mAh rechargeable capacity, which can provide about two to three charges for your phone. You can actually enjoy an entire weekend trip without worrying about the power.

The best part about this portable battery charger is the ultra-slim compact design that makes it similar in size to an iPhone 13 Pro Max. It fits perfectly into a wallet, pocket, or purse, making it a must-have travel accessory because it’s so easy to carry around.

“I just received this in the mail today and already I’m in love with it. I bought it just to charge my phone for when I go to college but, apparently, it also charges my mac!” one happy customer shared.

“Now I don’t have to carry around my bulky chargers to work and I’m prepared for low battery everywhere,” said a reviewer. “It’s really easy to use and the design is very sturdy. It fits in my small bag easily. I recommend​ it.”

Another added, “I love not having to carry a separate USB charger with me and it fits well in my purse or pocket, as it is the same size and shape as my phone.”

No matter how much traveling you do, you can’t go wrong with investing in a TG90 or two. It’s the lifesaver I knew I needed, and I’m so glad I found it because I can’t recommend it enough.

