Texas Special Ed Teacher Dies In Court Before Being Sentenced For Wife’s Murder

A former special education teacher in Texas, James Anderson, was set to plead guilty to the 2023 murder of his wife, Victoria. Facing 35 years in prison, Anderson, however, suffered a medical episode in court and was subsequently pronounced dead.

Videos by Suggest

According to a release issued by the Harris County District Attorney’s Office, the incident occurred on September 26. Anderson was to plead guilty to a murder charge and was out on a $300,000 bond. He was to be sentenced to 35 years in prison as part of his plea agreement.

However, while at Houston’s 208th District Court at the Criminal Justice Center, James Anderson suffered a “medical emergency” and was rushed to Harris Health Ben Taub Hospital by the Houston Fire Department. At 11:05 a.m., Anderson was pronounced deceased.

What medical emergency Anderson suffered remains a mystery, and the incident remains under investigation. Authorities will conduct an autopsy to determine what caused his death.

2023 Shooting

According to a City of Houston release, James Anderson was arrested following Victoria’s shooting death that occurred on September 23, 2023.

At around 4:55 p.m., local police officers responded to a Vista Ridge Drive residence following a shooting report. Officers had learned that a woman, later identified as Victoria Anderson, had called 911. She reported that her husband, James, had allegedly threatened to shoot her.

However, during the call, the dispatcher reportedly heard a gunshot while on the call with Victoria.

Upon arrival, officers asked James Anderson to step out of the house, but he refused, according to the release. Instead, he let their 3-year-old son exit the house. Then, an hours-long standoff between law enforcement and Anderson ensued.

Eventually, after the Houston Police Department Hostage Negotiation and SWAT teams responded to the scene, James Anderson surrendered without further incident and was then charged with murder.

Police officers entered the home and found Victoria Anderson unresponsive, having suffered a single gunshot wound. She was pronounced deceased at the scene. Meanwhile, the 3-year-old child was transported to a local hospital and subsequently released.

As reported by KHOU, at the time of the shooting, James Anderson served as a Cleveland ISD Special Education Department Chair at Santa Fe Middle School.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, you can reach the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233. You can also chat with a representative at thehotline.org​ or by texting “START” to 88788.