Texas News Anchors Awkwardly Argue On Air, Forced To Clear Up They Don’t Hate Each Other

Two Texas news anchors awkwardly argue on air, going viral in the process. After, they went to social media to clear things up.

The KFDX News’ 10 p.m. broadcast on February 25 featured a sudden turn for the worst as news anchor Carney Porter and Chief Meteorologist Michael Bohling entered a storm of their own.

A brief hurricane of insults and jabs whirled in the studio after a Porter contradicted Bohling live. The incident was recorded and shared on Facebook.

After the weather report, which predicted rain, Carney Porter excitedly proclaimed that there is no rain to be expected in the coming few days.

“Did you say that we don’t have any rain in the forecast?” Bohling asked. “I just said a second ago that we have rain in the forecast.”

Carney tried to argue that there won’t be any rain before March 3, the day of the Midland Weather Radio Day. However, Bohling said that there was rain projected before the event.

Upon the correction, Carney ironically said, “Stop trying to correct people and just do your job.” Which is funny, considering in order to do his job, the correction was necessary.

“I don’t know why you don’t just listen to me,” Bohling said, before trying to continue the broadcast.

“Because you’re boring!” Carney dragged. Unfortunately, we couldn’t see their faces to assess whether this statement was as playful as it sounded, or a genuine retort.

News Anchors Say Their Argument Was “All Love”

The next day, Michael Bohling took to Facebook to clear the air.

“Carney and I are super close, nearly siblings in a way,” Bohling wrote. “We literally talk trash to each other all day, and sometimes it comes out on-air. Trust me, it’s all love.”

In light of the clarification, people jumped on board with the sibling thing.

“Definitely sounds like me and my siblings growing up,” one wrote.

Listening to the broadcast again, and I can definitely see the playful side to their faux-gument. Regardless, when it comes to the weather, take Bohling’s word for it. No matter the ribbing Carney wants to dish out.