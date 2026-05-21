Radio Station Accidentally Announces King Charles’ Death — But He’s Alive and Well

A British radio station issued a public apology after it accidentally announced the death of King Charles III. Even though the monarch remains alive and active in public duties.

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On May 19, British station Radio Caroline announced the passing of the current monarch, King Charles. Upon noticing, they immediately issued an apology and correction, and later explained their mistake.

Per Sky News, the station said a computer error triggered its emergency “death of a monarch” procedure on Tuesday afternoon, leading to a false on-air announcement. The station briefly suspended normal programming before staff realized the mistake and restored broadcasts.

British Radio Station Offers Apology

“Due to a computer error at our main studio, the death of a monarch procedure, which all UK stations hold in readiness while hoping not to require, was accidentally activated on Tuesday afternoon (May 19), mistakenly announcing that HM the King had passed away,” the post read.

“Radio Caroline then fell silent as would be required, which alerted us to restore programming and issue an on-air apology,” they continued. “Caroline has been pleased to broadcast Her Majesty the Queen’s, and now the King’s, Christmas message and we hope to do so for many years to come.”

“We apologise to HM the King and to our listeners for any distress caused.”

The false report quickly drew attention online after listeners shared clips and reactions on the social media platform X. Some users said the announcement caused confusion and alarm before news outlets confirmed that the king was alive.

“That’s going to be bloody awkward if he dies soon, now isn’t it?” joked one.

At the time of the mistaken announcement, King Charles and Queen Camilla were carrying out engagements in Northern Ireland. The royal couple attended cultural events in Belfast, where they watched dancers, met local residents and sampled Irish whiskey.

British broadcasters maintain detailed procedures for major royal events, including the death of a monarch. Industry protocols often require stations to halt regular programming and air solemn music.