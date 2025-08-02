Texas Father Sentenced For Murdering 7-Year-Old Adopted Son Who Was Found In Bloody Washing Machine

A 45-year-old Texas man, Jemaine Thomas, will most likely spend the rest of his life in prison for killing his 7-year-old adopted son back in 2022. The boy, identified as Troy Koehler, was found inside a bloody washing machine after being reported missing.

Videos by Suggest

According a the Harris County District Attorney’s Office, Thomas was sentenced to 50 years in prison for the 2022 murder. He had previously pleaded guilty to murder.

“Today, nearly three years to the day, Troy’s adopted father was sentenced to 50 years in prison for murdering Troy,” the DA’s office said. “Troy, you touched so many lives in your short time here. May those who love you find peace. Justice served.”

Missing Child Found Dead

A probable cause affidavit obtained by Law & Crime stated that the incident occurred back on July 28, 2022. At the time, Troy’s parents had reported their son as a missing child after Thomas stated he had not seen his adopted son at around 4 a.m.

A search was conducted inside the Thomas house and in the neighborhood, with authorities using canine units and a drone. However, at around 7 a.m., a second search was conducted inside the Rosegate Drive residence.

One deputy searched the garage and utility room and was shocked to see a body inside a top-loading washing machine. After Thomas retrieved the boy from the machine and CPR was started on Troy, both Thomas and the boy’s mother, Tiffany Thomas, were detained and removed from the house.

Police noted Troy’s body had suffered multiple injuries. Among them were a bump to his forehead, bruises to his upper legs, and urine emanating from his body. Troy was pronounced dead at 7:22 a.m.

Evidence suggested that the washing machine had not run through a wash cycle while Troy was inside. Furthermore, blood stains were found throughout the house.

An autopsy carried out by the Medical Examiner determined, based on the extent of his injuries, that Troy had died due to “homicidal violence.” Furthermore, Troy had suffered from asphyxiation and possible drowning.

Parents Arrested, Troubling Texts

Both parents were interviewed by the police. Tiffany stated at the time that Jemain had texted her at around 1 a.m. that Troy was gone and that the residence’s front door was open. The woman, however, said that she remembered locking the front door the previous evening.

The affidavit, however, showed that police found a motive in their text messages. In them, they show constant contempt for the 7-year-old. In one instance, Jemaine Thomas allegedly said that he was going to end up killing him over some eaten donut sticks.

“You going to come home and he going to be hanging from the f- tree outside,” Thomas allegedly added.

Tiffany, similarly, allegedly texted Thomas that she got Troy to admit to eating her oatmeal creme pies after she “threatened to put him in the stove and turn it on.”

Tiffany Thomas pleaded guilty in February to injury to a child and is currently being held on a $300,000 bond. She will be sentenced on September 10.

Tiffany and Jemaine Thomas adopted Troy back in 2019, as per KPRC.