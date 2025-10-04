Texas Army Veteran Accused Of Killing Fifth Husband With Insulin Overdose

A Texas Army veteran, 50-year-old Sarah Hartsfield, is accused of killing her fifth husband, Joseph, with an insulin overdose. Reportedly, Hartsfield has a history of infidelity involving her ex-husbands, and she even killed a fiancé, albeit in self-defense.

As reported by Fox News Digital, the alleged murder occurred back in January 2023. According to prosecutors, Hartsfield used her husband’s diabetes to kill him, injecting him with a dangerous amount of insulin and then calling 911 after several hours had passed.

Joseph Hartsfield was rushed to a local hospital at the time, but he unfortunately died just days later. The Harris County Medical Examiner determined that Joseph died from complications stemming from toxic insulin exposure.

Allegedly, insulin pens were found on his bedside by investigators. Following Hartsfield’s inconsistent statements, she was arrested and indicted for her husband’s murder in February 2023. She is currently being held on a reduced bond of $2 million at the Chambers County Jail, and jury selection has begun for her trial.

She has pleaded not guilty to her murder charges.

Past Marriages

Joseph was the fifth husband of Sarah Hartsfield, who had a troubled history with her previous marriages.

Titus Knoernschild, her first husband, spoke with KTRK and revealed that they, high school sweethearts, got married as teenagers. By 1995, they divorced. According to Knoernschild, Hartsfield told her at the time to “not be surprised” if he didn’t make it through the divorce proceedings.

“I was honestly surprised to get out of my marriage alive,” Knoernschild said. “Because I was in the Army, I had a $200,000 life insurance on myself at the time. I was very concerned I would end up dead so she could get the money.”

Hartsfield’s first husband told the outlet that she had cheated on him with another man, who later became her second husband, whom she allegedly assaulted, although the charges were dropped, KTRK reported.

The story repeated itself with him, as she reportedly cheated on him with who would become her third husband. All three men were in the military, just like Hartsfield.

Sarah Hartsfield then got engaged to a man in Minnesota. She shot him dead in 2018, and authorities ruled at the time that she had acted in self-defense. Therefore, she was not charged.

One year later, Hartsfield married her fourth husband, only to divorce him by 2021. In 2022, she married Joseph Hartsfield, who reportedly told his loved ones that he was unhappy with the marriage, KPRC reported.

Knoernschild added that he obtained a no-contact order against Hartsfield after she showed up at his office in 2008 and asked him to get back together, despite being married.