Texas Airport Worker Attempts To Refuel Plane, But It Goes Wrong

What was supposed to be a regular airplane refuel in a Texas airport quickly turned into chaos, as a worker ended up spilling dangerous and flammable fuel on an American Airlines plane and on the tarmac.

According to the New York Post, the incident took place on Saturday at the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport. American Airlines shared a statement with the outlet, in which they confirmed the spill occurred at Terminal E of the airport while an employee was refueling an American Eagle aircraft.

Scary scene at Dallas Fort Worth Airport — a ground worker lost control of a refueling hose — spraying the highly flammable jet fuel uncontrollably around an American Eagle plane.

No injuries reported, and fire crews responded fast to contain the spill.#DFW #AviationSafety pic.twitter.com/HEkBKPPegP — Stephen Mutoro (@smutoro) October 12, 2025

Video of the incident shared online shows the employee attempting to attach the fuel hose to the aircraft. Suddently, the hose is ejected by the force of the fuel stream, splashing the worker and the plane. Then, fuel is seen spraying frantically out of the nozzle. This caused the tarmac to flood in what seems to be an endless supply of flammable liquid.

The distraught airport employee is seen walking off the chaos as he attempts to clean the fuel off his face. Eventually, the worker manages to shut down the fuel system, ankle-deep in fuel.

Spill Contained

A Dallas-Fort Worth Airport spokesperson told The Post that the airport’s spill containment infrastructure managed to contain the fuel. Then, the tarmac was successfully cleaned, but it is unclear how much fuel was spilled.

American Airlines also shared a statement with the outlet, saying, “We are looking into the incident with DFW Airport and the airport’s fueling contractor, Menzies, and worked together on the cleanup per procedure.”

This incident comes months after multiple people were hospitalized after noticing a strange odor while on an American Airlines aircraft. As per WBTV, six crew members and a gate agent at the Charlotte Douglas International Airport in North Carolina started suffering from inhalation symptoms.

The victims were treated on the tarmac and were subsequently transported to a local hospital. WCCB reported that the odor possibly came from jet fuel.