Tesla Recalls 700,000 Vehicles Due to Major System Issue That Increases ‘Risk of Collision’

Tesla is recalling nearly 700,000 vehicles, including the 2024 Cybertruck, due to an issue with the tire pressure monitoring system.

On Tuesday, December 17, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration issued a recall for select vehicles, including the 2017-2025 Model 3, the 2020-2025 Model Y, and the 2024 Cybertruck. The recall involves a problem with the tire pressure monitoring system, which might not alert drivers to low tire pressure correctly, posing a potential safety risk.

The report also revealed that the recall is expected to impact approximately 694,304 vehicles. Tesla stores and service centers will be informed of the recall “on or shortly after” December 19, while affected vehicle owners will receive notifications by February 15, 2025.

The malfunction “may not adequately warn the driver of potential under-inflation of the tires, increasing the risk of a collision,” the report stated. Tesla is fixing the issue with a free over-the-air software update for the affected vehicles.

According to the NHTSA, the company has reported 76 warranty claims and one field incident connected to the issue.

In April, Tesla issued a recall for nearly 4,000 Cybertrucks due to an accelerator pedal issue. The recall affected all 2024 model-year vehicles produced between November 13, 2023, and April 4, 2024, per NBC News.

The NHTSA reported that the pad covering the accelerator pedal could dislodge when subjected to excessive force, potentially becoming trapped in the interior trim.

In October, the electric car company also announced that 27,000 Cybertrucks may be affected by rear-view camera delays.

The Recall Isn’t the Only Concerning News For Tesla

However, a tougher situation for Tesla seems to be on the horizon.

According to Guru Focus, Honda and Nissan are in advanced talks to merge by 2026. The merger would make them the world’s third-largest automaker by sales, behind Toyota and Volkswagen.

This deal is key to surviving in a market dominated by EVs and software-driven cars. The merger will create the resources needed to rival industry leaders such as Tesla and China’s BYD.. Operations will combine under a joint holding company, with Mitsubishi Motors potentially joining by January.

Honda and Nissan have unveiled bold ambitions, aiming for combined annual sales of $191 billion and profits exceeding $19 billion. Their strategy centers on streamlining operations, cutting development costs, and channeling investments into electric vehicles, autonomous driving, and software innovation—key pillars of Tesla’s success.