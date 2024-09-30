tesla-catches-fire-in-garage-flooded-by-hurricane-helene-in-horrifying-video

Government officials are warning electric vehicle drivers to take precautions after a Tesla caught fire inside a garage that was flooded by Hurricane Helene.

In a post on Instagram, the Pinellas County Government in Florida shared security footage showing the Tesla being engulfed in flames as it was parked in a flooded garage amid Hurricane Helene. “Electric Vehicles that have been flooded in saltwater can catch fire,” the post reads.

The fire administrations urged residents to not charge, drive, or store their electric vehicles or electric bikes in their homes or garages until further notice. “Move the EV or E-bike 50 feet away from any other combustible material,” the residents were also advised. “Have the vehicle towed to a dealership for inspection.”

Tesla Shares Same Advise to Electric Vehicle Owners

Similar to the remarks made by the Pinellas County Government, Telsa states on its website, “If a submersion event is in the forecast and it is safe for you to move your vehicle, we recommend you attempt to move your vehicle to a location that is not at risk or to higher ground. If you notice fire, smoke, audible popping/hissing, or heating coming from your vehicle, step away and immediately contact your local first responders.”

Telsa also states if the vehicle was submerged, it must be treated as though it has been in an accident. Therefore, owners need to call their insurance company to report the damage.

“Do not attempt to operate the vehicle until an authorized shop has inspected it,” the company advised. “If you are a Tesla vehicle owner, you can schedule your inspection with Tesla Service. Safely tow or move the vehicle at least 50 ft (15 m) from structures or other combustible materials such as other cars and personal property.”

Hurricane Helene formed on Sept. 24. The category four hurricane made landfall on Sept. 26in the Big Ben region of Florida with maximum sustained winds of 140 mph. The storm weakened as it moved inland and was over Tennessee on Sept. 27.

Along with Florida and Tennessee, other states impacted by the storm were Georgia and North Carolina. Other states with less damage were Alabama, Ohio, Virginia, and Kentucky.

It has been reported that more than 100 people were killed in the storm. Over 700 others are still missing. It was estimated that preliminary damage estimate was higher at between $95bn and $110bn

More than two million people were still without power as of Sunday night.

