Terry Crews Honors Late ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ Costar Andre Braugher 3 Months After His Death

Just three months after the shocking death of Andre Braugher, Terry Crews opened up about honoring his Brooklyn Nine-Nine co-star during a recent cast reunion.

While chatting with PEOPLE, Crews spoke about the reunion the Brooklyn Nine-Nine cast had earlier this month. The crew celebrated the life of Braguher.

“Oh man, reuniting with the cast,” Terry Crews said. “We laughed, we cried, we miss Andre Braugher, who we lost a few months ago. It was our time to reminisce and just think about how special our time together was.”

In Dec. 2023, Braugher, who played Captain Raymond Holt on the hit comedy series, passed away following a battle with lung cancer. He was 61 years old at the time of his death.

While speaking about Andre Braugher and the rest of the cast, Terry Crews had nothing but praise for the series.

“To have a sitcom go that long – I don’t know if it’s going to happen again,” Crews declared. He also described the eight seasons as a “lifetime” in television years. “It’s very rare and we all recognize how fortunate we are and we love each other. We’ll always be family. We’ll always be connected.”

in regards to the reunion, Crews added, “It’s beautiful. It was wonderful.”

Terry Crews Previously Penned a Touching Tribute to Andre Braugher

Following the news that Andre Braugher passed away, Terry Crews took to his Instagram account to pay tribute to the late actor.

“Can’t believe you’re gone so soon,” Crews stated. “I’m honored to have known you, laughed with you, worked with you, and shared 8 glorious years watching your irreplaceable talent.”

Terry Crews admitted the loss of Andre Braugher hurt. “You taught me so much. I will be forever grateful for the experience of knowing you.”

Crews went on to thank Braugher for his wisdom, advice, kindness, and friendship. “Deepest condolences to your wife and family in this difficult time. You showed me what a life well lived looks like. Rest In Peace, Andre. I love you, man.”

In a joint post on Instagram, Crews and Melissa Fumero shared a photo of them together smiling. Other Brooklyn Nine-Nine co-stars Joel McKinnon Miller and Dirk Blocker were also at the special event.

“We laughed. We cried a little,” the caption reads. The cast continued by noting they reminisced and laughed some more. “Nine Nine Forever.”

“Could not have described last night any better….!” Crews declared. “NINE-NINE.”