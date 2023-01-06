‘Desperate Housewives’ Co-Stars Teri Hatcher, James Denton Are About To Play An Onscreen Couple For The THIRD Time

Third time’s a charm for Teri Hatcher and James Denton! The duo has been showcasing their onscreen chemistry since they first appeared as Susan and Mike on Desperate Housewives in 2004. Now, they’ll be playing a TV couple on Fantasy Island, but it won’t be the first time they’ve reunited.

The second season of Fantasy Island premiered on FOX at the beginning of the new year, to the delight of fans. As the show continues, many people are excited to see Hatcher and Denton reunite on the hit series. Thankfully, fans won’t have to wait long as the power couple will debut in the season’s third episode on January 16.

RELATED: Did You Know Ryan Seacrest And Teri Hatcher Had A Brief Romance?

Hatcher and Denton will play Dolly and Dutch, a married couple who take a trip to Fantasy Island. The couple is looking forward to the next season of their lives now that they are empty nesters.

However, before they can relax, the two find themselves in an unwanted game hosted by actor and comedian Andy Richter. Apparently, the twists and turns the couple finds themselves in are due to their shaky marriage.

Good Things Come In Threes

The couple is sure to delight fans of both Fantasy Island and Desperate Housewives. After all, Hatcher and Denton were probably the most famous and beloved couple in the hit 2000s drama series.

On the show, Hatcher played the clumsy girl next door, Susan Mayer. Denton played opposite Hatcher as the friendly neighborhood plumber, Mike Delfino. The pair had a “will they or won’t they” relationship for the majority of the show, and quickly became fan favorites.

While most of us know the couple from the ABC drama, Hatcher and Denton went on to collaborate again.

In 2021, the actors starred in the Hallmark movie A Kiss Before Christmas, in which they played married couple Joyce and Ethan Holt. However, there was a twist to their relationship. But you won’t find any spoilers here!

The pair’s upcoming appearance story on Fantasy Island is sure to keep fans guessing as well. After all, FOX teases that on Fantasy Island, things “rarely turn out as expected.”

We’ll certainly be watching the episode premiere on January 16. We can’t wait to see Hatcher and Denton on the screen together again!

More From Suggest