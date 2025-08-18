terence-stamp-dead-at-87

Terence Stamp, a British actor best known for his role as General Zod in the Superman film series, passed away on August 17 at the age of 87.

Videos by Suggest

In a statement provided to Reuters, the late actor’s family shared, “He leaves behind an extraordinary body of work, both as an actor and as a writer, that will continue to touch and inspire people for years to come.”

Born in 1938, Terence Stamp became a professional actor in 1960. His first acting job was in the Wolf Mankowitz production of This Year Next Year. His debut film, Billy Budd, earned him an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor as well as a BAFTA nomination for the Best Newcomer category.

He then became famously known as the villain General Zod in 1978’s Superman and 1980’s Superman II.

Other films in which he famously appeared include Young Guns, Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace, The Haunted Mansion, Elektra, and Get Smart. He retired from acting in 2021 following the release of Last Night in Soho.

Stamp is survived by his brother Christopher. He did not have any children and was married only once, to his ex-wife, Elizabeth O’Rourke, from 2002 to 2008.

Terence Stamp Previously Spoke About His Funeral Arrangements

During a 2012 interview with The Daily Mail, Terence Stamp discussed his potential funeral arrangements.

He shared that the order of service at his funeral would be for his friends to decide. However, he did expect to be cremated.

“I don’t own a home, so I live on the move,” Stamp shared. “But in my heart, I’m a Londoner. So I guess my ashes should be scattered there, maybe in Green Park.”

Rob McGibbon, a journalist who previously interviewed Stamp, spoke to the Daily Mail about the late actor. “Terence was a super guy, and I remember enjoying interviewing him,” McGibbon said. “He was very low-key, modest, and fascinating to talk to. He had lived such an interesting and glamorous life, yet he was unfazed by it all.”

McGibbon then said that Stamp was “totally grounded” and not at all swayed by the showbiz world. “I remember him giving me great advice on working on,” the journalist noted. “Even though he was much older than me. He was a legend from another era and super cool.”