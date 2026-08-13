Rock Star Dies at 69 Following Cancer Diagnosis

Rock star and Lyres frontman, Jeff Conolly, has passed away just months after his bladder cancer diagnosis was revealed. He was 69 years old.

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According to the Boston Globe, Conolly, whose nickname was “Monoman,” died in his North Shore residence late last month.

His wife, Stevie Gomez, has spoken out, telling the media outlet, “I am still in shock and trying to process. I don’t know what to say.”

Born in 1956, Conolly formed the garage band Lyres in 1979. The group is best known for its songs “She Pays The Rent,” “Don’t Give It Up Now,” and “Help You, Ann.”

Conolly was the only original band member who stayed in the group throughout the years. He toured with the band up until early 2026, when he revealed the cancer diagnosis.

Conolly Had Launched a GoFundMe to Help Pay For His Cancer Treatments

Just after the news broke about his diagnosis, Conolly launched a GoFundMe to help raise funds for his cancer treatments.

“[I’m] trying to raise funds to off-set cost(s) and DEBT(s) due to my bladder cancer surgery and chemo therapy costs 2025-2026,” he explained. “I need to raise funds to offset my tufts health care & medicare so that I can help pay-off my bladder cancer medical care DEBTS.”

Conolly then noted that he could use the funds to pay for his chemo infusion and urology treatments. He pointed out that he was set to have his bladder and prostate removal surgeries in early 2026. However, the CAT and MRI scans, as well as chemo-infusion costs, were “astronomical.”

“I can’t afford them nor the related drug therapy(s),” the rocker stated. “[And] I already am in debt $10,000.00 so far as of December 2025.”

In an update, he shared how much he was spending on treatments. “My Monthly Prescribed Chemo and Pre-Surgery Mediations Were ‘affordable’ Last Month at $245.99 In December 2025,” he explained. “Yesterday at CVS Pharmacy the Not Affordability Act Of 2026 All My Insurance-‘covered’ Presciptions Jumped In Price By 200% — Without Your GoFundMe Support and Contibutions I Couldn’t Make It To My Real End-game To Be CANCER FREE IN 2026.”

He had raised $78,000 of his $90,000 goal before his passing.