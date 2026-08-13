Major Hip-Hop Star Has Moved Away From the US, Says He’ll ‘Never’ Return

Famed hip-hop artist NBA YoungBoy says he will “never” return to the US after moving to South Korea.

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While appearing on Open Thoughts’ Real Talk series, NBA YoungBoy, whose real name is KentrellDeSeanGaulden, opened up about his international move. He stated that he was enjoying life in South Korea and liked that the country feels “out the way.”

“I get the energy too,” he pointed out. “It’s very safe and very clean.”

The hip-hop artist then said he would “never in life” return to the US. “I don’t have a problem with being away; it’s nothing new for me,” he noted.

Although his children are still in the US, NBA YoungBoy doesn’t feel like the distance is an issue. “The most important thing is probably my kids, but that’s what they have planes for.”

Regarding his music career plans, the musician said he has only one or two albums left in him. He also just has one more tour.

“I’ll go on tour one more time throughout my whole life, and that’s it,” he added.

The musician previously faced legal troubles in the US. In 2021, he was arrested in Los Angeles while federal agents were executing a federal warrant stemming from his 2020 Baton Rouge, Louisiana, arrest.

While the agents were attempting to stop a vehicle that he was in, NBA YoungBoy attempted to run. He was later found and handed federal firearms charges.

Despite pleading guilty to the federal weapons charges, NBA YoungBoy was officially pardoned by President Trump in 2025.

NBA YoungBoy Reveals Concerning Health Diagnosis

Meanwhile, NBA YoungBoy revealed during the discussion that he was diagnosed with a swollen heart.

“On tour, a doctor told me the left side of my heart was swollen and I never told nobody,” he explained. “I just kept doing every show. I finished my tour out like that.”

The hip-hop star noted, “My heart is kind of still is enlarged on this little side. That explains the music, though, right? She’s hurting.”

NBA YoungBoy previously opened up about his struggles with drugs, noting he used them to cope with his depression and anxiety. He entered a rehabilitation program in 2023, but was pictured with pills and other drugs the following year.