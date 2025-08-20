‘Teen Mom’ Star Jenelle Evans Speaks out After Son Jase Shares Personal Text Messages

Teen Mom castmate Jenelle Evans has broken her silence after her son, Jace, shared personal text messages while accusing her of mistreatment.

According to TMZ, Jace posted a series of text messages he claimed were between him and his mother. In one message, Evans allegedly wrote, “[You’re] the one saying you’re going to have my custody taken. F– YOU.”

The reality TV star allegedly commented after Jace said he didn’t need her in his life. Noting he didn’t care about his half-siblings, Kaiser and Ensley, Jace stated he was focused on his health and living situation.

“I don’t need you, you don’t need me, and I don’t understand why [you’re] doing this just because I ‘m telling the truth,” he wrote. “[You’re] crazy.”

Evans then allegedly wrote that her eldest son wouldn’t get a thing from her anymore, pointing out that his phone would get taken away.

“Got it,” he added.

Jenelle Evans Claims the Text Messages Were Taken Out of Context and Were Posted in Retaliation

While speaking to TMZ, Jenelle Evans stated the text messages that Jace had posted were taken out of context. She also noted that her eldest posted them in retaliation for her disciplining him.

“My children are my whole world, and everything I do is to try and protect, guide, and love them,” Evans said about the situation. “Jace posting our private texts was his reaction to being rightfully disciplined, and while it hurts to see those moments shared publicly, I know it comes from a place of struggle.”

Jenelle Evans noted she has been helping her son through his ongoing medical battles. E! New reports that Jace was previously diagnosed with ADHD, major depressive disorder, and oppositional defiant disorder. Evans said that, along with his health, Jace has been struggling with various run-ins with law enforcement. She pointed out that he is having a “hard time” adjusting to her new rules.

She also posted in her Instagram Stories, “I will always stand by him no matter what challenges come our way. I will continue to work on being the best mom I can be to all three of my kids.”

“I ask for empathy, kindness, and prayers during this time,” she added. “Not just for me but for Jace and our family as we work through this together.”