‘Teen Mom’ Alum Announces Plans to Run for Political Office, But Makes Election Year Mistake

Not the moment she was expecting, Teen Mom alum Farrah Abraham admitted she made an election-year mistake after confirming plans to run for political office.

Videos by Suggest

The former MTV reality star spoke to TMZ earlier this week about her intention to run for mayor of Austin, Texas. She even posted on social media her “6 pillars” of her 2026 plan, which are the following:

Family Planning For All – Brighter futures start here

Modern Workers Act – Your home, your dreams

Veterans Bridge Program – Support when you need it

Safety & Policy First – Every zip code matters

Abraham’s Survivor-First Pilots – Your voice, your truth

Senior Housing ATX Cares – Safe, dignified living

She also had a campaign website set up and ready to go.

“I’m super excited to be a candidate for mayor of Austin,” Abraham stated. “I’m running super early, so I can’t wait to see who’s going to run with me and challenge me.”

However, TMZ quickly pointed out that the election was not in 2026, but in 2028. When asked why she running so early, the Teen Mom alum said, “Oh, for some reason, the mayor election is 2026. I don’t know, that’s just what the office told me as well.”

😅 EXCLUSIVE: Farrah Abraham is running for mayor in Austin — but it seems TMZ broke the news to her that the election won't happen for another two years. https://t.co/vf9AoggXgQ pic.twitter.com/6uYfqazEqt — TMZ (@TMZ) January 15, 2026

She then walked back her mayor ambitions by stating she is running for district instead.

“For district, which is federal, I’m running local right now. Local is a little bit different than federal,” Abraham continued. “I did say my hope after running for local is for a local district, which is in 2028. So, I do have hopes for running for district, but for right now, I’m going to stay in a non-partisan category, which is mayor.”

The ‘Teen Mom’ Alum Shared She is Running For Austin City Council District 5 Instead

In a statement on Instagram, Abraham confirmed that she will run for Austin City Council District 5 rather than wait until 2028 for the mayoral election.

“I’m running for Austin City Council District 5 because our city has lost balance — we’ve gone soft on crime, driven up prices, and left working families like mine struggling to keep up,” she stated. “Enough is enough.”

The “self-made business leader and single mother” further shared, “I’ve faced Hollywood drama, cancel culture and online trolls, and I’m still here — ready to fight for Austin families who don’t have lobbyists or insider access.”

“I’m here for the everyday parents juggling jobs, school runs, and dreams,” she added. “It’s time for a survivor mom who knows how to hustle and make real change.”

In a statement to Entertainment Weekly, an Austin government representative confirmed that Abraham has filed a Campaign Treasurer Appointment for District 5. However, she has not officially filed to appear on the ballot, as the filing period for candidacy does not open until July 21.